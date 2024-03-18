https://sputnikglobe.com/20240318/transnistria-foreign-ministry-calls-drone-strike-on-military-base-terrorist-attack-1117405823.html

Transnistria Foreign Ministry Calls Drone Strike on Military Base Terrorist Attack

Transnistria Foreign Ministry Calls Drone Strike on Military Base Terrorist Attack

Sputnik International

The bombing of a helicopter by a kamikaze drone at an airfield in Moldova's breakaway region of Transnistria was a terrorist attack, the region's foreign ministry said on Monday

2024-03-18T11:06+0000

2024-03-18T11:06+0000

2024-03-18T11:06+0000

world

transnistria

moldova

tiraspol

drone attack

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/12/1117405936_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_bc2511c68d5ebd083310b2a909f850c8.jpg

The Transnistrian Ministry of State Security said on Sunday that an explosion caused by a kamikaze drone attack occurred on the territory of a military base in the breakaway region. No casualties were reported, the ministry said, adding that a criminal case had been initiated. The ministry also called on the 5+2 format on Transnistria to take active position to prevent terrorist attacks in the region, the statement read.Transnistria Investigators Open Criminal Case Into Helicopter Blast at Military BaseThe Investigative Committee of Moldova's unrecognized breakaway region of Transnistria said on Monday that it had opened a criminal case under the article sabotage in connection with the bombing of a helicopter at an airfield in Tiraspol.Experts found various metal and plastic parts of the drone that exploded at the scene, the investigators said, adding that a special examination has been appointed to establish the explosive with which the drone was loaded.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240229/ukraine-and-moldova-poised-to-ramp-up-pressure-on-transnistria-to-trigger-crisis-1117061939.html

transnistria

moldova

tiraspol

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

what is transnistria, where is transnistria, what country does transnistria belong to, is transnistria sovereign