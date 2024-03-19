https://sputnikglobe.com/20240319/most-germans-reluctant-to-take-up-arms-in-case-of-attack---poll-1117433894.html
Most Germans Reluctant to Take Up Arms in Case of Attack - Poll
Nearly six in 10 Germans said they would not take up arms against an invading force, a poll conducted by Civey pollster for German news magazine Focus has showed
Only 32% of the 5,008 adults sampled from March 11-12 said they would "take an active part in combat" if Germany came under attack, while 57% said they would not. A further 11% were undecided. The same survey found that 64% of those polled were in favor of bringing back compulsory military service. When asked about whether they trusted the German army with defending the country, 75% said they had "no trust at all" or "little trust," while 10% said their confidence was "quite high" or "very high." Another 15% were undecided.
Most Germans Reluctant to Take Up Arms in Case of Attack - Poll
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Nearly six in 10 Germans said they would not take up arms against an invading force, a poll conducted by Civey pollster for German news magazine Focus has showed.
