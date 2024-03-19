International
BREAKING: All Attempts by Ukrainian Sabotage Groups to Break Through Russian Border Have Failed - Putin
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Russian Military Preemptively Strikes Ukrainian Saboteurs on Border - MoD
Russian Military Preemptively Strikes Ukrainian Saboteurs on Border - MoD
The Russian armed forces launched a preemptive strike against Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance groups in the forest in the border area with the Belgorod region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/16/1116918363_0:0:3006:1691_1920x0_80_0_0_2c5552b58bb5281739d8ed450fdb9c25.jpg
"The reconnaissance... [Russian] troops discovered the concentration of forces and sabotage and reconnaissance groups of Ukrainian neo-Nazis in the forest area of the border area with the Belgorod region. With a high-precision pre-emptive strike, the enemy manpower and equipment were destroyed in a timely manner," the statement said.Ukraine lost up to 40 military personnel in the border area of the Ukrainian territory near the Russian village of Kozinka in the Belgorod Region, them ministry said.The Russian armed forces continue to take measures to prevent the penetration of sabotage and reconnaissance groups of the Ukrainian armed forces into the border territory, the ministry said.
Russian Military Preemptively Strikes Ukrainian Saboteurs on Border - MoD

10:48 GMT 19.03.2024
© Sputnik / Stanislav Krasilnikov / Go to the mediabankRussian soldier of the 55th motorised rifle brigade of the Central Military District patrols an area in Avdeyevka
Russian soldier of the 55th motorised rifle brigade of the Central Military District patrols an area in Avdeyevka - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.03.2024
© Sputnik / Stanislav Krasilnikov
/
Go to the mediabank
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian armed forces launched a preemptive strike against Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance groups in the forest in the border area with the Belgorod region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.
"The reconnaissance... [Russian] troops discovered the concentration of forces and sabotage and reconnaissance groups of Ukrainian neo-Nazis in the forest area of the border area with the Belgorod region. With a high-precision pre-emptive strike, the enemy manpower and equipment were destroyed in a timely manner," the statement said.
Ukraine lost up to 40 military personnel in the border area of the Ukrainian territory near the Russian village of Kozinka in the Belgorod Region, them ministry said.
"As a result of air strikes and artillery fire on clusters of manpower and equipment of the armed forces of Ukraine in the border regions of Ukraine near the village of Kozinka, the Belgorod Region, the enemy lost up to 40 military personnel, two infantry fighting vehicles and three vehicles," the ministry said in a statement.
The Russian armed forces continue to take measures to prevent the penetration of sabotage and reconnaissance groups of the Ukrainian armed forces into the border territory, the ministry said.
© 2024 Sputnik
