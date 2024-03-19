https://sputnikglobe.com/20240319/russian-military-preemptively-strikes-ukrainian-saboteurs-on-border---mod-1117422755.html

Russian Military Preemptively Strikes Ukrainian Saboteurs on Border - MoD

The Russian armed forces launched a preemptive strike against Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance groups in the forest in the border area with the Belgorod region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.

"The reconnaissance... [Russian] troops discovered the concentration of forces and sabotage and reconnaissance groups of Ukrainian neo-Nazis in the forest area of the border area with the Belgorod region. With a high-precision pre-emptive strike, the enemy manpower and equipment were destroyed in a timely manner," the statement said.Ukraine lost up to 40 military personnel in the border area of the Ukrainian territory near the Russian village of Kozinka in the Belgorod Region, them ministry said.The Russian armed forces continue to take measures to prevent the penetration of sabotage and reconnaissance groups of the Ukrainian armed forces into the border territory, the ministry said.

