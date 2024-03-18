https://sputnikglobe.com/20240318/ukraine-loses-up-to-1070-soldiers-in-past-day-1117407204.html

Ukraine Loses Up to 1070 Soldiers in Past Day

Ukraine Loses Up to 1070 Soldiers in Past Day

Sputnik International

Ukraine lost up to 1070 soldiers both killed and wounded over the past 24 hours, the Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD) said on Monday

Over the given period, the Russian forces have repelled seven attacks and counterattacks near Avdeyevka, the MoD said in a statement. Ukraine also lost up to 295 soldiers around Avdeyevka and over 130 soldiers south of Donetsk, the ministry added.In the course of the ongoing military operation, Russian troops managed to improve their frontline positions in the Donetsk area, and to take up better strategic ground in the Avdeyevka region, the MoD also noted. Over the same period, Russian air defenses shot down a Ukrainian Mi-8 military helicopter and 143 drones. Ukraine's Loses Around Russia's BelgorodRussia has prevented the attempts of Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance groups to infiltrate Russia's Belgorod Region, where Kiev lost up to 150 soldiers in combat, the MoD added.Russian forces thwarted all Ukrainian attempts to break into the Russian lands near the settlement of Kozinka in the Belgorod Region, the ministry noted.

