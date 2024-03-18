International
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Ukraine Loses Up to 1070 Soldiers in Past Day
Ukraine lost up to 1070 soldiers both killed and wounded over the past 24 hours, the Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD) said on Monday
Over the given period, the Russian forces have repelled seven attacks and counterattacks near Avdeyevka, the MoD said in a statement. Ukraine also lost up to 295 soldiers around Avdeyevka and over 130 soldiers south of Donetsk, the ministry added.In the course of the ongoing military operation, Russian troops managed to improve their frontline positions in the Donetsk area, and to take up better strategic ground in the Avdeyevka region, the MoD also noted. Over the same period, Russian air defenses shot down a Ukrainian Mi-8 military helicopter and 143 drones. Ukraine's Loses Around Russia's BelgorodRussia has prevented the attempts of Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance groups to infiltrate Russia's Belgorod Region, where Kiev lost up to 150 soldiers in combat, the MoD added.Russian forces thwarted all Ukrainian attempts to break into the Russian lands near the settlement of Kozinka in the Belgorod Region, the ministry noted.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Ukraine lost up to 1070 soldiers both killed and wounded over the past 24 hours, the Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD) said on Monday.
Over the given period, the Russian forces have repelled seven attacks and counterattacks near Avdeyevka, the MoD said in a statement.

"Enemy losses amounted to up to 380 military personnel, two armored fighting vehicles, including a US-made M113 armored personnel carrier and four combat vehicles [in the Donetsk area]," the ministry specified.

Ukraine also lost up to 295 soldiers around Avdeyevka and over 130 soldiers south of Donetsk, the ministry added.
In the course of the ongoing military operation, Russian troops managed to improve their frontline positions in the Donetsk area, and to take up better strategic ground in the Avdeyevka region, the MoD also noted.
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Ukraine Loses Over 2,700 Soldiers Around Avdeyevka in Past Week - MoD
15 March, 14:31 GMT
Over the same period, Russian air defenses shot down a Ukrainian Mi-8 military helicopter and 143 drones.

Ukraine's Loses Around Russia's Belgorod

Russia has prevented the attempts of Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance groups to infiltrate Russia's Belgorod Region, where Kiev lost up to 150 soldiers in combat, the MoD added.
"The enemy lost up to 150 soldiers and militants [both] killed and wounded, two tanks, three vehicles, as well as a Czech-made Vampire multiple launch rocket system (MLRS)," the ministry said.
Russia
Russian Army Repels New Attempts by Ukraine to Penetrate Russian Territory - MoD
16 March, 11:28 GMT
Russian forces thwarted all Ukrainian attempts to break into the Russian lands near the settlement of Kozinka in the Belgorod Region, the ministry noted.
