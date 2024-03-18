https://sputnikglobe.com/20240318/watch-russian-su-34-annihilate-ukrainian-post-near-donetsk-1117402661.html

Watch Russian Su-34 Annihilate Ukrainian Post Near Donetsk

Watch Russian Su-34 Annihilate Ukrainian Post Near Donetsk

Sputnik International

Russian Air Force bomber crews destroyed one of Ukraine’s command posts south of Donetsk in the special op zone

2024-03-18T09:32+0000

2024-03-18T09:32+0000

2024-03-18T09:32+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

su-34

donetsk

russia

russian ministry of defense

ministry of defense (mod)

donetsk people’s republic

air force

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/12/1117400660_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_d4e0678a093bbc351253ff4e23cce2ce.jpg

The Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD) has released footage showing Su-34 bomber crews launch a high precision strike against enemy positions harboring Ukrainian soldiers and a command center in the Donetsk area. The combat mission was carried out using unmanned FAB-500 aircraft bombs with the universal planning and correction module (UMPC), which allows for accurate strikes from a safe distance away from the contact line. Upon receiving confirmation from the reconnaissance group that the targets had been destroyed, the crews safely returned to their airfield.

donetsk

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

The Su-34 destroyed the Ukrainian command post with M62 bombs with universal planning and correction modules, the Russian Defense Ministry reported. Sputnik International The Su-34 destroyed the Ukrainian command post with M62 bombs with universal planning and correction modules, the Russian Defense Ministry reported. 2024-03-18T09:32+0000 true PT1M15S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia’s special military op in ukraine, special military operation, special military operational zone, special op zone, russian troops in special op zone, ukraine casualties in conflict, total ukrainian losses, how many people did ukraine loose, how many people did kiev loose, new russian weapons in ukraine, advanced russian weapons, russian defense ministry statements, latest russian military statements, what did shoigu say about ukraine, donetsk people’s republic, nato in ukraine, is nato in ukraine