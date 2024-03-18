https://sputnikglobe.com/20240318/watch-russian-su-34-annihilate-ukrainian-post-near-donetsk-1117402661.html
Watch Russian Su-34 Annihilate Ukrainian Post Near Donetsk
Watch Russian Su-34 Annihilate Ukrainian Post Near Donetsk
Sputnik International
Russian Air Force bomber crews destroyed one of Ukraine’s command posts south of Donetsk in the special op zone
2024-03-18T09:32+0000
2024-03-18T09:32+0000
2024-03-18T09:32+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
su-34
donetsk
russia
russian ministry of defense
ministry of defense (mod)
donetsk people’s republic
air force
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/12/1117400660_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_d4e0678a093bbc351253ff4e23cce2ce.jpg
The Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD) has released footage showing Su-34 bomber crews launch a high precision strike against enemy positions harboring Ukrainian soldiers and a command center in the Donetsk area. The combat mission was carried out using unmanned FAB-500 aircraft bombs with the universal planning and correction module (UMPC), which allows for accurate strikes from a safe distance away from the contact line. Upon receiving confirmation from the reconnaissance group that the targets had been destroyed, the crews safely returned to their airfield.
donetsk
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/12/1117400660_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_7a6cb007796f30d031ca7e9b449856cc.jpg
The Su-34 destroyed the Ukrainian command post with M62 bombs with universal planning and correction modules, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.
Sputnik International
The Su-34 destroyed the Ukrainian command post with M62 bombs with universal planning and correction modules, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.
2024-03-18T09:32+0000
true
PT1M15S
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
russia’s special military op in ukraine, special military operation, special military operational zone, special op zone, russian troops in special op zone, ukraine casualties in conflict, total ukrainian losses, how many people did ukraine loose, how many people did kiev loose, new russian weapons in ukraine, advanced russian weapons, russian defense ministry statements, latest russian military statements, what did shoigu say about ukraine, donetsk people’s republic, nato in ukraine, is nato in ukraine
russia’s special military op in ukraine, special military operation, special military operational zone, special op zone, russian troops in special op zone, ukraine casualties in conflict, total ukrainian losses, how many people did ukraine loose, how many people did kiev loose, new russian weapons in ukraine, advanced russian weapons, russian defense ministry statements, latest russian military statements, what did shoigu say about ukraine, donetsk people’s republic, nato in ukraine, is nato in ukraine
Watch Russian Su-34 Annihilate Ukrainian Post Near Donetsk
Russian Air Force bomber crews destroyed one of Ukraine’s command posts south of Donetsk in the special op zone.
The Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD) has released footage showing Su-34 bomber crews
launch a high precision strike against enemy positions
harboring Ukrainian soldiers and a command center in the Donetsk area
.
The combat mission was carried out using unmanned FAB-500 aircraft bombs
with the universal planning and correction module
(UMPC), which allows for accurate strikes from a safe distance away from the contact line.
Upon receiving confirmation from the reconnaissance group that the targets had been destroyed, the crews safely returned to their airfield.
Multifunctional Su-34 fighter strike aircraft are in service with the Russian Air Force and perform daily tasks that look to destroy Ukrainian manpower, strongholds and military facilities.