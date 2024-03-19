Who is Alexander Moiseyev, Acting Commander-in-Chief of Russia’s Navy?
Earlier today, Northern Fleet Commander Admiral Alexander Moiseyev was announced as the acting commander-in-chief of the Russian Navy at a special ceremony dedicated to Submariner’s Day in Russia. What is known about the decorated serviceman who has temporarily assumed the top position in the Navy?
Admiral Moiseyev's academic background reflects his professional trajectory in the navy's ranks.
He graduated from the Alexander Popov Naval Radio-Electronic Academy in 1987, the Kuznetsov Naval Academy in 2003 with honors and the navy department of the Military Academy of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation in 2011.
After receiving his military degree, the commander began his impressive career, which included serving on a Delfin-class (NATO: Delta-IV) nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarine and joining a combat unit on a cruise missile submarine — first as a computing group engineer, and later as a radio technical commander.
Having gained more experience, Moiseyev joined the crews of Russia's K-117 Bryansk nuclear-powered submarine and the K-407 Novomoskovsk ballistic missile submarine.
In 2012 Alexander Moiseyev became commander of the Northern Fleet’s submarine forces. In 2019 he took over command of Russia's entire Northern Fleet.
Some of Admiral Moiseyev's career highlights include participating in an Arctic campaign, with his crew planting the Andreevsky and Russian Flags at the North Pole, and commanding the K-407 submarine that conducted the first successful launch of the Shtil-1 shipborne medium-range air defense missile system (ADMS).
Moiseyev has since been engaged in maintaining Russia’s nuclear forces’ combat control, including ensuring a successful test of a reserve system on the K-114 Tula ballistic missile submarine.
Throughout his career, Alexander Moiseyev has participated in 13 long-distance campaigns and combat patrols, including under the North Polar ice cap. His missions have successfully tested advanced weapons and fired ballistic missiles.
Moiseyev is a decorated serviceman with multiple state honors, including Order of Courage, Hero of the Russian Federation, as well as orders For Merit to the Fatherland (4th and 2nd classes).