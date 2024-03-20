https://sputnikglobe.com/20240320/air-defenses-shot-down-5-ukrainian-drones-over-belgorod-saratov-regions---mod-1117440290.html
Air Defenses Shot Down 5 Ukrainian Drones Over Belgorod, Saratov Regions - MoD
Russian air defense systems shot down four Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) over the Saratov Region and another one over the Belgorod Region overnight, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian air defense systems shot down four Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) over the Saratov Region and another one over the Belgorod Region overnight, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.
"This night, attempts by the Kiev regime to carry out terrorist attacks against facilities on the territory of the Russian Federation with the use of aircraft-type UAVs were foiled
. Active air defense systems destroyed five Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles over the territories of the Belgorod (1 UAV) and Saratov (4 UAVs) regions," the ministry said in a statement.
Earlier, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov, commenting on attacks by Ukrainian drones on Russian territory, emphasized that Kiev continues terrorist activities, but that the Russian military is on alert and doing everything necessary.
Ukraine has been sending drones and missiles into Russia almost daily since it launched its counteroffensive in early June 2023. The United Nations said in August last year, following a botched drone strike on Moscow, that it did not want to see any targeting of civilian infrastructure.