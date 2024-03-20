International
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240320/king-of-bahrain-congratulates-putin-on-election-victory-in-phone-conversation---kremlin-1117456935.html
King of Bahrain Congratulates Putin on Election Victory in Phone Conversation - Kremlin
King of Bahrain Congratulates Putin on Election Victory in Phone Conversation - Kremlin
King of Bahrain Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa congratulated Russian President Vladimir Putin on his reelection during a phone conversation on Wednesday, the Kremlin said
world
2024 russian presidential election
vladimir putin
bahrain
russia
kremlin
The phone conversation was held at the initiative of Bahrain, according to the Kremlin. "The king of Bahrain congratulated Vladimir Putin on his reelection as the Russian president and wished him new success in government activities for the benefit of the Russian people," the Kremlin said in a statement, adding that the sides agreed to continue personal communication. The Russian president and the king of Bahrain also confirmed readiness to deepen cooperation in various fields, including trade, investment and environmental protection, the statement read.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - King of Bahrain Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa congratulated Russian President Vladimir Putin on his reelection during a phone conversation on Wednesday, the Kremlin said.
The phone conversation was held at the initiative of Bahrain, according to the Kremlin.
"The king of Bahrain congratulated Vladimir Putin on his reelection as the Russian president and wished him new success in government activities for the benefit of the Russian people," the Kremlin said in a statement, adding that the sides agreed to continue personal communication.
The Russian president and the king of Bahrain also confirmed readiness to deepen cooperation in various fields, including trade, investment and environmental protection, the statement read.
