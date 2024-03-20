https://sputnikglobe.com/20240320/vox-pop-was-recent-presidential-election-in-russia-free-and-fair-1117452705.html
Vox Pop: Was Recent Presidential Election in Russia Free and Fair?
Vox Pop: Was Recent Presidential Election in Russia Free and Fair?
Vladimir Putin won the 2024 Russian Presidential Election with 87.28 percent of the votes, the Russian Central Election Commission (CEC) said on Monday after tallying 100 percent of the ballots. The landslide result prompted a storm of reaction from Western leaders, but what do ordinary Russians think about the voting and the president?
Sputnik took to the streets of Moscow to hear the views of the Russian public about last week's presidential election, the four candidates and the re-election of Vladimir Putin as the country's leader.The vox pop showed that those who voted for Putin trust his vision for Russia's future and are confident in his ability to strengthen Russia's standing on the global level.The locals interviewed also shared their impressions of the voting process at the polling stations and the outcomes of the election.According to recent survey data analyzed by Sputnik, Vladimir Putin tops other major global leaders when it comes to trust by citizens. The Russian president enjoys a 76 percent general trust rating, a staggering number compared to his Western counterparts.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240319/how-much-do-people-trust-their-own-leaders-a-visual-layout-1117429008.html
Vox Pop: Was Recent Presidential Election in Russia Free and Fair?
Vladimir Putin won the 2024 Russian Presidential Election with 87.28 percent of the votes, the Russian Central Election Commission (CEC) said on Monday after tallying 100 percent of the ballots. The landslide result prompted a storm of reaction from Western leaders, but what do ordinary Russians think about the voting and the president?
Sputnik
took to the streets of Moscow to hear the views of the Russian public about last week's presidential election
, the four candidates and the re-election of Vladimir Putin as the country's leader.
The vox pop showed that those who voted for Putin
trust his vision for Russia's future and are confident in his ability to strengthen Russia's standing on the global level.
The locals interviewed also shared their impressions of the voting process at the polling stations and the outcomes of the election.
According to recent survey data analyzed
by Sputnik
, Vladimir Putin
tops other major global leaders when it comes to trust by citizens. The Russian president enjoys a 76 percent general trust rating
, a staggering number compared to his Western counterparts.