Moscow Warns SpaceX Plans to Build US Spy Satellites Threaten Space Operations
Moscow Warns SpaceX Plans to Build US Spy Satellites Threaten Space Operations
Elon Musk's SpaceX possible plans to create a network of spy satellites for US intelligence creates risks to the safety of space operations, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday
"We understand that in this way the NATO countries are testing new mechanisms for provoking internal upheavals and changing governments... Speaking in the international legal language — serious risks are being created for the safety of space operations and long-term and sustainable space activities. This is really fraught with negative consequences for numerous socio-economic processes that depend directly on space technologies," Zakharova told a briefing.Earlier, Zakharova has spoken of the draft resolution "Space science and technology for promoting peace" that the Russian Federation has submitted to the UN General Assembly. According to spokeswoman, the document is aimed at reiterating the fact that using civil space systems as geopolitical leverage is unacceptable.The possibility of such deployment makes it a "legitimate target" for potential mirror measures, including military action.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Elon Musk's SpaceX possible plans to create a network of spy satellites for US intelligence creates risks to the safety of space operations, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday.
"We understand that in this way the NATO countries are testing new mechanisms for provoking internal upheavals and changing governments... Speaking in the international legal language — serious risks are being created for the safety of space operations and long-term and sustainable space activities. This is really fraught with negative consequences for numerous socio-economic processes that depend directly on space technologies
," Zakharova told a briefing.
Earlier, Zakharova has spoken of the draft resolution "Space science and technology for promoting peace"
that the Russian Federation has submitted to the UN General Assembly. According to spokeswoman, the document is aimed at reiterating the fact that using civil space systems as geopolitical leverage
is unacceptable.
The possibility of such deployment makes it a "legitimate target" for potential mirror measures, including military action.