https://sputnikglobe.com/20240320/moscow-warns-spacex-plans-to-build-us-spy-satellites-threaten-space-operations-1117450889.html

Moscow Warns SpaceX Plans to Build US Spy Satellites Threaten Space Operations

Moscow Warns SpaceX Plans to Build US Spy Satellites Threaten Space Operations

Sputnik International

Elon Musk's SpaceX possible plans to create a network of spy satellites for US intelligence creates risks to the safety of space operations, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday

2024-03-20T12:40+0000

2024-03-20T12:40+0000

2024-03-20T12:40+0000

world

maria zakharova

moscow

nato

elon musk

spacex

spacex

military space operations

russian federation

un general assembly

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/07/06/1083319763_0:66:1280:786_1920x0_80_0_0_72668986fec8275bef6b9c3efb12113d.jpg

"We understand that in this way the NATO countries are testing new mechanisms for provoking internal upheavals and changing governments... Speaking in the international legal language — serious risks are being created for the safety of space operations and long-term and sustainable space activities. This is really fraught with negative consequences for numerous socio-economic processes that depend directly on space technologies," Zakharova told a briefing.Earlier, Zakharova has spoken of the draft resolution "Space science and technology for promoting peace" that the Russian Federation has submitted to the UN General Assembly. According to spokeswoman, the document is aimed at reiterating the fact that using civil space systems as geopolitical leverage is unacceptable.The possibility of such deployment makes it a "legitimate target" for potential mirror measures, including military action.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240222/pentagons-new-military-satellite-program-poses-threat-to-russia-1116925932.html

moscow

russian federation

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

are there spy satellites in space, does us have spy satellites in space, does russia have spy satellites in space, us vs russia in space, are there weapons in space, does us have space weapons, does russia have space weapons