International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Russia
The latest news and stories from Russia. Stay tuned for updates and breaking news on defense, politics, economy and more.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240321/putin-received-8728-of-votes---central-election-commission-1117465362.html
Putin Received 87.28% of Votes - Central Election Commission
Putin Received 87.28% of Votes - Central Election Commission
Sputnik International
A total of 76,277,708 citizens cast their ballots for the candidacy of Russian President Vladimir Putin, Russian Central Election Commission chief Ella Pamfilova said on Thursday.
2024-03-21T09:00+0000
2024-03-21T09:00+0000
russia
2024 russian presidential election
vladimir putin
ella pamfilova
leonid slutsky
russia
russian central election commission
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/11/1117393586_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_41df96c8b471afc20a4fbbc098305edb.jpg
"Now about the general results of the vote — 76,277,708 voters cast their ballots for Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin," Pamfilova said at a meeting of the CEC. As a result, Putin received 87.28% of votes, Communist Party's Nikolay Kharitonov received got 4.31%, the New People party's Vladislav Davankov got 3.85%, Liberal Democratic Party of Russia's Leonid Slutsky received got 3.20% in the presidential election, Pamfilova said.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240318/putin-wins-presidential-election-with-8728-of-the-vote-after-100-of-ballots-counted-1117408254.html
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/11/1117393586_154:0:2885:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_1e1bf2884b5b2e2b500e7a646c7b63c4.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
central election commission, russian central election commission, russian president vladimir putin
central election commission, russian central election commission, russian president vladimir putin

Putin Received 87.28% of Votes - Central Election Commission

09:00 GMT 21.03.2024
© Sputnik / Sergey Guneev / Go to the mediabankVladimir Putin addresses journalists at his campaign headquarters. March 17, 2024
Vladimir Putin addresses journalists at his campaign headquarters. March 17, 2024 - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.03.2024
© Sputnik / Sergey Guneev
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A total of 76,277,708 citizens cast their ballots for the candidacy of Russian President Vladimir Putin, Russian Central Election Commission chief Ella Pamfilova said on Thursday.
"Now about the general results of the vote — 76,277,708 voters cast their ballots for Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin," Pamfilova said at a meeting of the CEC.
As a result, Putin received 87.28% of votes, Communist Party's Nikolay Kharitonov received got 4.31%, the New People party's Vladislav Davankov got 3.85%, Liberal Democratic Party of Russia's Leonid Slutsky received got 3.20% in the presidential election, Pamfilova said.
Russia's incumbent President Vladimir Putin speaks to reporters in Moscow. March 18, 2024. - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.03.2024
Russia
Putin Wins Presidential Election With 87,28% of the Vote After 100% of Ballots Counted
18 March, 12:24 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала