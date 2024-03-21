https://sputnikglobe.com/20240321/putin-received-8728-of-votes---central-election-commission-1117465362.html

Putin Received 87.28% of Votes - Central Election Commission

A total of 76,277,708 citizens cast their ballots for the candidacy of Russian President Vladimir Putin, Russian Central Election Commission chief Ella Pamfilova said on Thursday.

"Now about the general results of the vote — 76,277,708 voters cast their ballots for Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin," Pamfilova said at a meeting of the CEC. As a result, Putin received 87.28% of votes, Communist Party's Nikolay Kharitonov received got 4.31%, the New People party's Vladislav Davankov got 3.85%, Liberal Democratic Party of Russia's Leonid Slutsky received got 3.20% in the presidential election, Pamfilova said.

