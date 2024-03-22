https://sputnikglobe.com/20240322/us-fears-russian-retaliation-strikes-against-ukraine-could-upset-global-energy-market-1117489595.html

US Fears Russian Retaliation Strikes Against Ukraine Could Upset Global Energy Market

The US has urged Ukraine to halt strikes targeting Russia’s territory and its energy infrastructure, the Financial Times reported.Washington contacted senior officials from Ukraine’s state security service (SBU) and its military intelligence directorate (GUR) to warn that drone strikes risked notching up global oil prices and “provoking retaliation,” insiders were cited as saying.The Biden administration was said to be “increasingly frustrated by brazen Ukrainian drone attacks” targeting oil terminals, depots and storage facilities of one of the world’s most important energy exporters, regardless of Western sanctions.Oil prices have already soared by around 15 percent this year, reaching $85 a barrel, the report noted, which did not look good for US President Joe Biden's re-election campaign. Another fear in Washington was that Russia could “retaliate by lashing out at energy infrastructure relied on by the West.”Of particular concern was the the CPC pipeline, which pumps oil from the Caspian Sea to the Black Sea port of Novorossiysk. Both Chevron and ExxonMobil use the pipeline to funnel oil from Kazakhstan through Russia and on to the global market.“We do not encourage or enable attacks inside of Russia,” a US National Security Council (NSC) spokesperson was quoted as saying.The Kiev regime’s patrons in Washington most likely warned them of looming retaliation for recent shelling of Russian territory, he noted. With presidential elections looming in the US, "they need to at least somehow control the situation [in Ukraine]," added the expert.Mikhailov's comments were echoed by veteran Russian military expert Ivan Konovalov.Despite waging an unprecedented sanctions campaign against Moscow over the Ukraine conflict, the US has recently begun importing Russian oil for the first time since April 2022. The imports, totaling 36,800 barrels in October and 9,900 barrels in November, had a value of $2.7 million and $749,500.The US understands better than the Ukrainian regime what Russia is capable of, and what Moscow's sweeping strikes embody, Mikhailov argued, hence the US attempts to both warn Ukraine, and underscore acknowledgement of Russia's key role in the global energy market.In a situation where the West’s sanctions don't work and Russia's economy is still growing, the US understands that “if anything causes an increase in energy prices in the world, it will not be profitable for them, especially during Biden’s election campaign,” agreed Konovalov.

