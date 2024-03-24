https://sputnikglobe.com/20240324/north-korean-leader-conveys-condolences-to-putin-condemns-terror-attack-1117515058.html

North Korean Leader Conveys Condolences to Putin, Condemns Terror Attack

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un expresses condolence to Russian President Vladimir Putin regarding the terror attack in “Crocus” concert hall in the Moscow region, reports KCNA.

Kim Jong Un emphasized North Korea's position on the need to fight against all forms of terrorism and expressed confidence that Russia will soon be able to restore stability and security in the country, the report said.The terrorist attack at the Crocus Concert Hall in the Moscow region took place on Friday when several camouflaged men stormed the building with firearms and set it ablaze. According to the latest data from the Investigative Committee, the death toll from the attack has now risen to 133.The suspects in the heinous crime have been detained near the Ukrainian border, and a full-scale investigation is underway. Russian President Vladimir Putin declared March 24 a national day of mourning, stressing that these "terrorists, murderers, abominations" will meet their fate, which is "retribution and oblivion".

