North Korean Leader Conveys Condolences to Putin, Condemns Terror Attack
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un expresses condolence to Russian President Vladimir Putin regarding the terror attack in “Crocus” concert hall in the Moscow region, reports KCNA.
Kim Jong Un emphasized North Korea's position on the need to fight against all forms of terrorism and expressed confidence that Russia will soon be able to restore stability and security in the country, the report said.The terrorist attack at the Crocus Concert Hall in the Moscow region took place on Friday when several camouflaged men stormed the building with firearms and set it ablaze. According to the latest data from the Investigative Committee, the death toll from the attack has now risen to 133.The suspects in the heinous crime have been detained near the Ukrainian border, and a full-scale investigation is underway. Russian President Vladimir Putin declared March 24 a national day of mourning, stressing that these "terrorists, murderers, abominations" will meet their fate, which is "retribution and oblivion".
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un sent a message of condolence to Russian President Vladimir Putin in connection with the terrorist attack at the Crocus City Hall concert venue outside Moscow, North Korean state-run news agency KCNA reported on Sunday.
Kim Jong Un emphasized North Korea's position on the need to fight against all forms of terrorism and expressed confidence that Russia will soon be able to restore stability and security in the country, the report said.
“On behalf of the government of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea and its people and on my own behalf, I express deep condolences and words of support to you... your government, and people, and also to the families of the deceased and to the victims,” the statement read as quoted by KCNA.
“Nothing can justify atrocities that threaten human life. Our people regard the grief and sorrow of the allied Russian people as their own pain and extend firm support and solidarity with your efforts to consolidate the socio-political unity and stability, and to defend country's security and sovereign rights,” Kim Jong Un said in a message to Putin.
The terrorist attack at the Crocus Concert Hall in the Moscow region took place on Friday when several camouflaged men stormed the building with firearms and set it ablaze. According to the latest data from the Investigative Committee, the death toll from the attack has now risen to 133.
The suspects in the heinous crime have been detained near the Ukrainian border, and a full-scale investigation is underway. Russian President Vladimir Putin declared March 24 a national day of mourning, stressing that
these "terrorists, murderers, abominations" will meet their fate, which is "retribution and oblivion".