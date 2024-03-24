https://sputnikglobe.com/20240324/they-shot-people-point-blank-eyewitness-account-of-moscow-concert-hall-terrorist-attack-1117525476.html

'They Shot People Point Blank': Eyewitness Account of Moscow Concert Hall Terrorist Attack

On March 22, a group of armed terrorists murdered over 100 innocent civilians in cold blood at the Crocus City Hall concert venue in Moscow, in what became one of the deadliest acts of terror to occur in the Russian capital.

One of the concert-goers was Nikolay Krutov. He recalled the details of this tragedy in an interview with Sputnik.Everything started around 7:55 p.m. (local time) when the show was yet to begin and, by Krutov’s estimates, the venue was about two-thirds full, with many members of the audience in no rush to take their seats.Soon, however, it became clear that these sounds were gunshots. Krutov, who was on the balcony together with his wife and sister-in-law, took cover while people below scrambled for the emergency exits.The terrorists burst inside the venue through a first-floor door and immediately started shooting people, he said.While people below them ran for their lives, Krutov and others on the balcony waited for the opportunity to slip away before quietly moving toward the emergency exits.He also mentioned that the venue's security staff did not desert their posts when the shooting started – they opened the emergency exits and helped direct the fleeing bystanders to safety.A total of eleven suspects, including the four suspected gunmen, have been detained by Russian authorities in the aftermath of the attack. The four who reportedly carried out the shooting were caught while trying to flee towards the border with Ukraine.Emergency services personnel have since moved to sift through the rubble at the Crocus City Hall building, which was devastated by the fire, looking for victims' bodies.

