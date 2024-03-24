https://sputnikglobe.com/20240324/they-shot-people-point-blank-eyewitness-account-of-moscow-concert-hall-terrorist-attack-1117525476.html
'They Shot People Point Blank': Eyewitness Account of Moscow Concert Hall Terrorist Attack
On March 22, a group of armed terrorists murdered over 100 innocent civilians in cold blood at the Crocus City Hall concert venue in Moscow, in what became one of the deadliest acts of terror to occur in the Russian capital.
One of the concert-goers was Nikolay Krutov. He recalled the details of this tragedy in an interview with Sputnik.Everything started around 7:55 p.m. (local time) when the show was yet to begin and, by Krutov’s estimates, the venue was about two-thirds full, with many members of the audience in no rush to take their seats.Soon, however, it became clear that these sounds were gunshots. Krutov, who was on the balcony together with his wife and sister-in-law, took cover while people below scrambled for the emergency exits.The terrorists burst inside the venue through a first-floor door and immediately started shooting people, he said.While people below them ran for their lives, Krutov and others on the balcony waited for the opportunity to slip away before quietly moving toward the emergency exits.He also mentioned that the venue's security staff did not desert their posts when the shooting started – they opened the emergency exits and helped direct the fleeing bystanders to safety.A total of eleven suspects, including the four suspected gunmen, have been detained by Russian authorities in the aftermath of the attack. The four who reportedly carried out the shooting were caught while trying to flee towards the border with Ukraine.Emergency services personnel have since moved to sift through the rubble at the Crocus City Hall building, which was devastated by the fire, looking for victims' bodies.
One of the concert-goers was Nikolay Krutov. He recalled the details of this tragedy
in an interview with Sputnik.
Everything started around 7:55 p.m. (local time) when the show was yet to begin and, by Krutov’s estimates, the venue was about two-thirds full, with many members of the audience in no rush to take their seats.
When people heard loud popping sounds – “like the sound of firecrackers going off far away, like the firecrackers people light on New Year’s Eve” – they weren’t alarmed at first, Krutov said, recalling how he thought at the time that it was all part of the concert preparations.
Soon, however, it became clear that these sounds were gunshots
. Krutov, who was on the balcony together with his wife and sister-in-law, took cover while people below scrambled for the emergency exits.
The terrorists burst inside the venue through a first-floor door and immediately started shooting people, he said.
“I saw three men dressed in light cammies – kinda yellow, the color of sand,” Krutov said. “They burst in and started shooting people right away, without warning, without firing into the air or shouting slogans first. No, they were just deliberately shooting people point-blank. And they were throwing some kind of incendiary pellets or grenades around because the seats on the first floor immediately caught fire.”
While people below them ran for their lives, Krutov and others on the balcony waited for the opportunity to slip away before quietly moving toward the emergency exits.
He also mentioned that the venue's security staff did not desert their posts when the shooting started – they opened the emergency exits and helped direct the fleeing bystanders to safety.
A total of eleven suspects, including the four suspected gunmen, have been detained by Russian authorities in the aftermath of the attack. The four who reportedly carried out the shooting were caught while trying to flee towards the border with Ukraine.
Emergency services personnel have since moved to sift through the rubble at the Crocus City Hall building, which was devastated by the fire, looking for victims' bodies.