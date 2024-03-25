https://sputnikglobe.com/20240325/eu-open-to-resuming-cooperation-against-terrorism-with-russia-after-crocus-attack---stano-1117539383.html

EU Open to Resuming Cooperation Against Terrorism With Russia After Moscow Concert Hall Attack

The European Union has suspended security cooperation with Russia but is ready to resume dialogue on fight against terrorism, EU foreign policy spokesperson Peter Stano said on Monday when commenting on a recent attack on the concert hall near Moscow

“We were very clear in condemning what happened in Moscow there was no doubt a terrorist attack. If Russia should come up with a proposal that is credible, that is based on rational grounds and respect for international rules then the European Union would probably not say no,” Stano told a briefing.Eleven people were detained in connection with the attack, including four who were directly involved, the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said. All four suspected shooters were detained in the Russian region of Bryansk, which borders Belarus and Ukraine, the FSB added. The Russian Interior Ministry said that the four alleged gunmen are foreign citizens.

