EU Open to Resuming Cooperation Against Terrorism With Russia After Moscow Concert Hall Attack
EU Open to Resuming Cooperation Against Terrorism With Russia After Moscow Concert Hall Attack
The European Union has suspended security cooperation with Russia but is ready to resume dialogue on fight against terrorism, EU foreign policy spokesperson Peter Stano said on Monday when commenting on a recent attack on the concert hall near Moscow
“We were very clear in condemning what happened in Moscow there was no doubt a terrorist attack. If Russia should come up with a proposal that is credible, that is based on rational grounds and respect for international rules then the European Union would probably not say no,” Stano told a briefing.Eleven people were detained in connection with the attack, including four who were directly involved, the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said. All four suspected shooters were detained in the Russian region of Bryansk, which borders Belarus and Ukraine, the FSB added. The Russian Interior Ministry said that the four alleged gunmen are foreign citizens.
EU Open to Resuming Cooperation Against Terrorism With Russia After Moscow Concert Hall Attack

11:45 GMT 25.03.2024 (Updated: 12:20 GMT 25.03.2024)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The European Union has suspended security cooperation with Russia but is ready to resume dialogue on fight against terrorism, EU foreign policy spokesperson Peter Stano said on Monday when commenting on a recent attack on the concert hall near Moscow.
We were very clear in condemning what happened in Moscow there was no doubt a terrorist attack. If Russia should come up with a proposal that is credible, that is based on rational grounds and respect for international rules then the European Union would probably not say no,” Stano told a briefing.

A shooting occurred on Friday evening in the Crocus City Hall concert venue in the city of Krasnogorsk, outside Moscow, followed by a massive fire. A Sputnik correspondent who witnessed the attack reported that at least three men in camouflage had broken into the music hall, shooting people point-blank and throwing incendiary bombs. The Russian authorities said that at least 137 people were killed in the attack.

Russia
Four Suspects in Moscow Concert Hall Attack Arrested Until May 22
03:47 GMT
Eleven people were detained in connection with the attack, including four who were directly involved, the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said. All four suspected shooters were detained in the Russian region of Bryansk, which borders Belarus and Ukraine, the FSB added. The Russian Interior Ministry said that the four alleged gunmen are foreign citizens.
