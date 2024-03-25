https://sputnikglobe.com/20240325/moscow-court-arrests-all-four-suspects-in-moscow-terror-attack-until-may-22-1117533917.html

Moscow Court Arrests All Four Suspects in Moscow Terror Attack Until May 22

Moscow's Basmanny District Court arrested all four people accused of committing a terrorist attack on the Crocus City Hall concert venue near Moscow, until May 22, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

"The court decided: to satisfy the investigator’s request, to choose a preventive measure in the form of detention against Faizov Muhammadsobir," a judge said. Earlier in the day, the court decided to apply a similar measure in the form of arrest until May 22 against three other suspects in the terrorist attack: Dalerdzhon Mirzoyev, Saidakrami Rachabalizoda and Shamsidin Fariduni.The court said that Mirzoyev and Saidakrami had admitted their guilt.Journalists who were waiting outside the courthouse since early morning were invited inside at 07:35 p.m. (16:35 GMT), and the process took longer than usual due to tighter security measures.The second suspect in the Crocus Concert Hall terrorist attack case, Saidakrami, was born in 1994. He said he is registered in Russia, but could not remember where he lives.Fariduni said that he was born in 1998 in Tajikistan and has an 8-month-old child. He worked at a parquet plant in the city of Podolsk and was registered in Krasnogorsk, where the terrorist attack took place.Muhammadsobir Faizov, was born in 2004 and is temporarily unemployed. Before that he worked in a barbershop in Ivanovo, and is registered in the same city.A shooting occurred on Friday evening in the Crocus City Hall concert venue in the city of Krasnogorsk, outside Moscow, followed by a massive fire. A Sputnik correspondent who witnessed the attack reported that at least three men in camouflage had broken into the music hall, shooting people point-blank and throwing incendiary bombs. The Russian authorities said that at least 137 people were killed in the attack. Eleven people were detained in connection with the attack, including four who were directly involved, the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said. All four suspected shooters were detained in the Russian region of Bryansk, which borders Belarus and Ukraine, the FSB added. The Russian Interior Ministry said that the four alleged gunmen are foreign citizens. The Moscow-area concert hall shooting became the deadliest attack in Russia in nearly 20 years.

