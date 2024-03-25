https://sputnikglobe.com/20240325/international-coop-needed-in-fight-against-terrorism--kremlin-in-crocus-terror-attack-aftermath-1117538271.html

International Coop Needed in Fight Against Terrorism – Kremlin in Crocus Terror Attack Aftermath

International cooperation is necessary when it comes to fight against terrorism, but the dialogue is currently on hold due to escalated tensions in the world, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday

“The fight against terrorism is a constant process that requires full-scale international cooperation, but you see that now, due to the period of very tense confrontation, this cooperation is not being carried out in full, it is not carried out at all,” spokesman told reporters.A shooting occurred on Friday evening in the Crocus City Hall concert venue in the city of Krasnogorsk, outside Moscow, followed by a massive fire. A Sputnik correspondent who witnessed the attack reported that at least three men in camouflage had broken into the music hall, shooting people point-blank and throwing incendiary bombs. The Russian authorities said that at least 137 people were killed in the attack.No Help From Other CountriesRussia's special services are working independently on the terrorist attack at a concert venue near Moscow, there is no talk of any help from other countries, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday."Our [special] services work independently, there is no talk of any help here now," Peskov told reporters when asked about held from Western countries.Putin to Chair Meeting on Security, Counter-TerrorismRussian President Vladimir Putin will chair a meeting to discuss measures taken following the deadly terrorist attack at a concert venue near Moscow, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday."In the evening [on Monday], the president intends to hold a meeting to discuss measures taken after the terrorist attack. The meeting will be attended by the heads of the security department, the social department and the heads of two regions — Moscow and the Moscow Region. We expect it to be open. I repeat once again, it will be somewhere closer to evening," Peskov told reporters.Putin continues to receive reports from all services about the terrorist attack, the official added.Kremlin Currently Not Part of Death Penalty DiscussionThe Kremlin is not participating in a discussion about lifting moratorium on the death penalty in Russia at the moment, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday."We are not currently participating in this discussion," Peskov said.

