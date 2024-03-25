International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240325/moscow-says-lodges-demarche-with-australian-charge-daffaires-over-fake-news-on-elections-1117544224.html
Moscow Says Lodges Demarche With Australian Charge d’Affaires Over Fake News on Elections
Moscow Says Lodges Demarche With Australian Charge d’Affaires Over Fake News on Elections
Sputnik International
Russia has lodged a demarche with the Australian Charge d'Affaires in Moscow over the distribution of false information by the embassy in connection with the presidential election in the country, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Monday
2024-03-25T15:14+0000
2024-03-25T15:14+0000
world
2024 russian presidential election
russia
moscow
australia
russian foreign ministry
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/12/1117405351_0:53:3451:1994_1920x0_80_0_0_344799d896832c46a713aaa202dccf5a.jpg
"On March 22, the Charge d'Affaires of Australia to Russia, J.Guthrie was summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry. Guthrie, who was strongly protested in connection with the posts by the Australian Embassy on Telegram of a message questioning the territorial integrity of the Russian Federation and containing deliberately false information about voting in a number of Russian regions during the Russian presidential election on March 15-17, 2024," the statement said. Such actions by the Australian diplomats are considered as an interference in the internal affairs of Russia, the ministry said, adding that the embassy must delete its posts and take measures so that such incidents do not happen in the future.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240318/scott-ritter-election-results-show-people-voted-for-both-putin-and-more-vibrant-russia--1117401801.html
russia
moscow
australia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/12/1117405351_361:0:3092:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_fb090177f8c4b5dc3cbde04dd2967a1a.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russian presidential election, russian elections, putin won the elections, russian elections results
russian presidential election, russian elections, putin won the elections, russian elections results

Moscow Says Lodges Demarche With Australian Charge d’Affaires Over Fake News on Elections

15:14 GMT 25.03.2024
© Sputnik / Kirill Kallinikov / Go to the mediabankPreliminary results of the voting in the 2024 Russian presidential election at the headquarters of Russia's Central Election Commission
Preliminary results of the voting in the 2024 Russian presidential election at the headquarters of Russia's Central Election Commission - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.03.2024
© Sputnik / Kirill Kallinikov
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia has lodged a demarche with the Australian Charge d'Affaires in Moscow over the distribution of false information by the embassy in connection with the presidential election in the country, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Monday.
"On March 22, the Charge d'Affaires of Australia to Russia, J.Guthrie was summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry. Guthrie, who was strongly protested in connection with the posts by the Australian Embassy on Telegram of a message questioning the territorial integrity of the Russian Federation and containing deliberately false information about voting in a number of Russian regions during the Russian presidential election on March 15-17, 2024," the statement said.
Such actions by the Australian diplomats are considered as an interference in the internal affairs of Russia, the ministry said, adding that the embassy must delete its posts and take measures so that such incidents do not happen in the future.
Russia's incumbent President Vladimir Putin meets co-chairmen of his election headquarters in Moscow. March 18, 2024. - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.03.2024
Analysis
Scott Ritter: Election Results Show People Voted for Both Putin and ‘More Vibrant Russia’
18 March, 06:35 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала