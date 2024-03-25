https://sputnikglobe.com/20240325/moscow-says-lodges-demarche-with-australian-charge-daffaires-over-fake-news-on-elections-1117544224.html
Moscow Says Lodges Demarche With Australian Charge d’Affaires Over Fake News on Elections
Russia has lodged a demarche with the Australian Charge d'Affaires in Moscow over the distribution of false information by the embassy in connection with the presidential election in the country, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Monday
"On March 22, the Charge d'Affaires of Australia to Russia, J.Guthrie was summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry. Guthrie, who was strongly protested in connection with the posts by the Australian Embassy on Telegram of a message questioning the territorial integrity of the Russian Federation and containing deliberately false information about voting in a number of Russian regions during the Russian presidential election on March 15-17, 2024," the statement said. Such actions by the Australian diplomats are considered as an interference in the internal affairs of Russia, the ministry said, adding that the embassy must delete its posts and take measures so that such incidents do not happen in the future.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia has lodged a demarche with the Australian Charge d'Affaires in Moscow over the distribution of false information by the embassy in connection with the presidential election in the country, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Monday.
"On March 22, the Charge d'Affaires of Australia to Russia, J.Guthrie was summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry. Guthrie, who was strongly protested in connection with the posts by the Australian Embassy on Telegram of a message questioning the territorial integrity of the Russian Federation and containing deliberately false information about voting in a number of Russian regions during the Russian presidential election on March 15-17, 2024
," the statement said.
Such actions by the Australian diplomats are considered as an interference in the internal affairs of Russia
, the ministry said, adding that the embassy must delete its posts and take measures so that such incidents do not happen in the future.