https://sputnikglobe.com/20240318/kremlin-calls-election-results-in-russia-unique-says-putins-victory-absolute-1117405132.html

Kremlin Calls Election Results in Russia Unique, Says Putin’s Victory Absolute

Kremlin Calls Election Results in Russia Unique, Says Putin’s Victory Absolute

Sputnik International

The results of the presidential election in Russia are unique and the victory of President Vladimir Putin is absolute, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday

2024-03-18T10:52+0000

2024-03-18T10:52+0000

2024-03-18T10:52+0000

russia

2024 russian presidential election

vladimir putin

dmitry peskov

russia

moscow

kremlin

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/12/1117405351_0:53:3451:1994_1920x0_80_0_0_344799d896832c46a713aaa202dccf5a.jpg

According to the latest data from the Russian Central Election Commission after processing 99.72% of ballots, Putin is leading with 87.3% of the votes. Talking about the illegitimacy of the election means to call over 87% of Russian votes illegitimate, this is absurd, the official added.Moscow Categorically Disagrees With US Assessments of Russian Election"We strongly disagree with this assessment. Speaking to reporters late yesterday evening, [Russian President Vladimir] Putin said that such assessments are quite expected and predictable. Considering that de facto the United States is a country deeply involved in the war in Ukraine, and [it is] a country that is essentially, de facto, at war with us," Peskov emphasized. On Sunday, the White House National Security Council said that the presidential election in Russia was "obviously not free nor fair."Idea of Buffer Zone Means Ensuring Security of Russia's Territory Under AttacksThe idea of Russian President Vladimir Putin on the creation of a buffer zone meant taking measures to ensure the security of the territory of Russia which is under attack, Peskov also pointed out.Putin Did Not Confirm Fact of Negotiations on Exchange of Navalny With WestRussian President Vladimir Putin did not confirm the fact of negotiations on the exchange of the late Russian Alexei Navalny, the Russian leader only agreed with the idea of such talks, the spokesman also noted."I want to draw your attention to two points. The first point is that President Putin did not confirm that negotiations had been held. He said that an idea was put forward by one of the people about the exchange of Navalny, to which he potentially agreed and immediately told the one who put forward such an idea. Putin did not say that negotiations were held on this matter," he said. Many People Broke Away From Their Homeland, Including Navalny's WidowThere are many people that have broken away from their homeland and "do not feel its pulse," including Alexei Navalny's widow Yulia, Peskov added.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240318/putin-unlike-biden-focused-on-unifying-people---ex-us-official-on-election-results-1117402058.html

russia

moscow

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russian election, russian presidential election, putin won the elections