International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240325/russian-ambassador-to-poland-says-skips-meeting-on-missile-incident-due-to-evidence-lack-1117543223.html
Russian Ambassador to Poland Says Skips Meeting on 'Missile Incident' Due to Evidence Lack
Russian Ambassador to Poland Says Skips Meeting on 'Missile Incident' Due to Evidence Lack
Sputnik International
Russian Ambassador to Poland Sergey Andreev told Sputnik on Monday that he had skipped the meeting at the Polish Foreign Ministry over the "missile incident" as Warsaw presented no evidence on the issue
2024-03-25T14:15+0000
2024-03-25T14:15+0000
world
poland
russia
warsaw
polish foreign ministry
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/14/1117438349_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_6eaad7072a8b03ca54689fc265e21f99.jpg
On Sunday, the Polish armed forces operational command said that a Russian cruise missile had breached the country's airspace overnight near the village of Oserdow close to the Ukraine border, and stayed there for 39 seconds. "This morning I was invited to the Polish Foreign Ministry to meet with one of the deputy ministers. When asked about the topic of the conversation, I was told that it was related to yesterday's incident, when an alleged Russian cruise missile was in Polish airspace for 39 seconds, and then flew away somewhere. In response, I asked if the Polish side intends to provide us with any evidence of these allegations," the ambassador said, adding that he did not received an answer from the Polish side, so he decided not to attend the meeting. The Polish authorities can send a corresponding note on the issue by mail or by courier, the ambassador added.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240311/poland-the-biggest-army-in-the-eu-and-the-biggest-risks-in-the-making-1117272305.html
poland
russia
warsaw
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/14/1117438349_0:0:2732:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_0eb930c68720596f3cab5b3b7d12b2e4.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russian missiles in poland, ukrainian missiles in poland, missile incidents in poland
russian missiles in poland, ukrainian missiles in poland, missile incidents in poland

Russian Ambassador to Poland Says Skips Meeting on 'Missile Incident' Due to Evidence Lack

14:15 GMT 25.03.2024
© AP Photo / Aaron FavilaA US M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) fires a missile during a Combined Joint Littoral Live Fire Exercise at the joint military exercise called "Balikatan," Tagalog for shoulder-to-shoulder in a Naval station in Zambales province, northern Philippines on Wednesday, April 26, 2023
A US M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) fires a missile during a Combined Joint Littoral Live Fire Exercise at the joint military exercise called Balikatan, Tagalog for shoulder-to-shoulder in a Naval station in Zambales province, northern Philippines on Wednesday, April 26, 2023 - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.03.2024
© AP Photo / Aaron Favila
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian Ambassador to Poland Sergey Andreev told Sputnik on Monday that he had skipped the meeting at the Polish Foreign Ministry over the "missile incident" as Warsaw presented no evidence on the issue.
On Sunday, the Polish armed forces operational command said that a Russian cruise missile had breached the country's airspace overnight near the village of Oserdow close to the Ukraine border, and stayed there for 39 seconds.
"This morning I was invited to the Polish Foreign Ministry to meet with one of the deputy ministers. When asked about the topic of the conversation, I was told that it was related to yesterday's incident, when an alleged Russian cruise missile was in Polish airspace for 39 seconds, and then flew away somewhere. In response, I asked if the Polish side intends to provide us with any evidence of these allegations," the ambassador said, adding that he did not received an answer from the Polish side, so he decided not to attend the meeting.
The welcoming ceremony for NATO's multinational battalion headed by the USA in Orzysz, Poland. - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.03.2024
Military
Poland: the Biggest Army in the EU And the Biggest Risks in the Making
11 March, 20:24 GMT
The Polish authorities can send a corresponding note on the issue by mail or by courier, the ambassador added.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала