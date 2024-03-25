https://sputnikglobe.com/20240325/russian-ambassador-to-poland-says-skips-meeting-on-missile-incident-due-to-evidence-lack-1117543223.html

Russian Ambassador to Poland Says Skips Meeting on 'Missile Incident' Due to Evidence Lack

Russian Ambassador to Poland Sergey Andreev told Sputnik on Monday that he had skipped the meeting at the Polish Foreign Ministry over the "missile incident" as Warsaw presented no evidence on the issue

On Sunday, the Polish armed forces operational command said that a Russian cruise missile had breached the country's airspace overnight near the village of Oserdow close to the Ukraine border, and stayed there for 39 seconds. "This morning I was invited to the Polish Foreign Ministry to meet with one of the deputy ministers. When asked about the topic of the conversation, I was told that it was related to yesterday's incident, when an alleged Russian cruise missile was in Polish airspace for 39 seconds, and then flew away somewhere. In response, I asked if the Polish side intends to provide us with any evidence of these allegations," the ambassador said, adding that he did not received an answer from the Polish side, so he decided not to attend the meeting. The Polish authorities can send a corresponding note on the issue by mail or by courier, the ambassador added.

