https://sputnikglobe.com/20240325/watch-russian-attack-helicopters-wipe-out-ukrainian-military-hardware-in-special-op-zone-1117537188.html
Watch Russian Attack Helicopters Wipe Out Ukrainian Military Hardware in Special Op Zone
Watch Russian Attack Helicopters Wipe Out Ukrainian Military Hardware in Special Op Zone
Sputnik International
Russian army aviation is tasked with destroying Ukrainian armored vehicles, delivering troops and military cargo, as well as providing air support to units carrying out tasks as part of the special military operation.
2024-03-25T12:00+0000
2024-03-25T12:00+0000
2024-03-25T12:00+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
russia
ukraine
special operation
armored vehicles
military equipment
army aviation
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/19/1117536546_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_3533b54da8674795d68fb45c4cdb2123.jpg
The Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD) has released an army aviation video of the Russian Aerospace Forces destroying camouflaged military equipment and engineering structures of the Ukrainian Army in the Kupyansk area.The footage shows the crews of the army aviation’s strike group launching a strike on the enemy positions with the help of the S-8 unguided air missiles.Shortly after, the crews performed an anti-missile maneuver using the onboard defense complex and successfully returned to the departure airfield, according to the MoD.The strike group included Ka-52 and the Mi-35M attack helicopters, as well as a Mi-8 multi-purpose gunship.
russia
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/19/1117536546_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_1841983838835fe3fa6f6a3162c30384.jpg
Russian Aerospace Forces aviation crews hit camouflaged enemy equipment and engineering structures near Kupyansk
Sputnik International
Russian Aerospace Forces aviation crews hit camouflaged enemy equipment and engineering structures near Kupyansk.
The strikes were carried out by unguided S-8 aircraft missiles.
2024-03-25T12:00+0000
true
PT0M54S
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
russian special military operation, destruction of camouflaged ukrainian military equipment, russian ministry of defense's video, russian army aviation's strike group
russian special military operation, destruction of camouflaged ukrainian military equipment, russian ministry of defense's video, russian army aviation's strike group
Watch Russian Attack Helicopters Wipe Out Ukrainian Military Hardware in Special Op Zone
Russian army aviation is tasked with destroying Ukrainian armored vehicles, delivering troops and military cargo, as well as providing air support to units carrying out missions.
The Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD) has released an army aviation video of the Russian Aerospace Forces destroying camouflaged military equipment and engineering structures of the Ukrainian Army
in the Kupyansk area.
The footage shows the crews of the army aviation’s strike group launching a strike on the enemy positions with the help of the S-8 unguided air missiles.
Shortly after, the crews performed an anti-missile maneuver using the onboard defense complex and successfully returned to the departure airfield, according to the MoD.
The strike group included Ka-52
and the Mi-35M attack helicopters, as well as a Mi-8 multi-purpose gunship.