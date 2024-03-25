https://sputnikglobe.com/20240325/watch-russian-attack-helicopters-wipe-out-ukrainian-military-hardware-in-special-op-zone-1117537188.html

Watch Russian Attack Helicopters Wipe Out Ukrainian Military Hardware in Special Op Zone

Russian army aviation is tasked with destroying Ukrainian armored vehicles, delivering troops and military cargo, as well as providing air support to units carrying out tasks as part of the special military operation.

The Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD) has released an army aviation video of the Russian Aerospace Forces destroying camouflaged military equipment and engineering structures of the Ukrainian Army in the Kupyansk area.The footage shows the crews of the army aviation’s strike group launching a strike on the enemy positions with the help of the S-8 unguided air missiles.Shortly after, the crews performed an anti-missile maneuver using the onboard defense complex and successfully returned to the departure airfield, according to the MoD.The strike group included Ka-52 and the Mi-35M attack helicopters, as well as a Mi-8 multi-purpose gunship.

