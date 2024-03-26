https://sputnikglobe.com/20240326/japanese-cabinet-approves-easing-of-rules-for-new-fighter-jet-exports-to-third-countries-1117554800.html

Japanese Cabinet Approves Easing of Rules for New Fighter Jet Exports to Third Countries

Japan's cabinet of ministers on Tuesday approved the easing of defense export rules, which will enable the country to ship new generation fighter jets developed together with the United Kingdom and Italy to third countries.

The cabinet's decision came after the ruling coalition of Japan's Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) and its partner, the Komeito party, on March 15 reached an agreement to ease export regulations to allow the sale of the cutting-edge stealth fighter jointly developed with the UK and Italy. Under the new rules, approval will be needed not only from the Japanese government, but also from the cabinet of ministers to export the jets. Moreover, the planes can be transferred only to countries that have signed deals for the supply of military equipment with Japan. The list includes 15 nations at the moment. The jets also cannot be exported to countries that are involved in an active military conflict. "We intend to keep taking our basic position as a peaceful nation by implementing a carefully considered solution," Japanese Defense Minister Minoru Kihara said, following the government meeting. Tokyo aims to "build a fighter jet that matches the security situation around Japan," he added. In December 2022, the leaders of Japan, Italy and the United Kingdom agreed on a joint development of a new generation fighter jet. It will replace the F-2 jets in Japan, and the Eurofighter Typhoon jets in Italy and the UK. In December 2023, the UK, Italy and Japan inked an international agreement within the Global Combat Air Programme (GCAP) military program to develop a stealth fighter with supersonic capability that is expected to enter service by 2035. The supersonic stealth jet will be equipped with "a powerful radar" able to provide 10,000 times more data than current systems and deliver "a battle-winning advantage," the UK government said. The joint development phase within the program is expected to launch in 2025, the UK authorities said.Earlier the head of the Russian General Staff's Main Intelligence Directorate (GRU) Igor Kostyukov exposed US plans to establish a network of Washington-controlled alliances in the Asia-Pacific region and reshape the Association of Southeast Asian Nations' (ASEAN) security systems to deter Russia and China.

