London Court Rules Assange Can Continue to Challenge Extradition to US
London Court Rules Assange Can Continue to Challenge Extradition to US
The British High Court in London has ruled WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange can mount a final appeal to challenge his extradition from the UK to the US.The court ruled that Assange can pursue his appeal at a full hearing, unless the US provided “satisfactory assurances” on the questions of whether he was able to rely on the US Constitution's First Amendment and if he could be subject to the death penalty. The court set Assange’s next hearing for May 20, if the parties submit necessary documents.Assange, an Australian citizen, was transferred to London's high-security Belmarsh prison in April 2019 on bail breach charges.In the US, he faces prosecution under the Espionage Act for obtaining classified information and disclosing it in the public domain. If convicted, the WikiLeaks founder could face 175 years in prison.
American prosecutors are seeking to put Assange on trial on charges of espionage regarding WikiLeaks's release of classified documents on the US-led wars in Afghanistan and Iraq.
