Russia's Rosatom Says France, S Korea Will Help Build Uzbekistan's Nuclear Power Plant

Russia's Rosatom Says France, S Korea Will Help Build Uzbekistan's Nuclear Power Plant

French and South Korean companies will have an opportunity to participate in the Rosatom-led construction of Uzbekistan's first nuclear power plant, the Russian state-owned nuclear giant's deputy director, Kirill Komarov, said Tuesday.

"We spent enough time to put together a unique set of project partners. It won't be an exclusively Russian project. The project will bring together engineers and companies from across the world — from France, South Korea and elsewhere," he told reporters. Komarov, who is in charge of Rosatom's development and international business, said on the sidelines of Atomexpo 2024 Forum near Sochi that Rosatom had a large pool of potential partners to choose from, which would make the nuclear project "truly international." The Uzbek power plant will be Central Asia's only operating nuclear facility. Tashkent signed a deal with Moscow in 2017 to build two VVER 1200 pressurized water reactors with a total installed capacity of 2,400 megawatt. It will be built in the southeastern Jizzakh Region, near Lake Tuzkon. Central Asia has been showing increased interest in nuclear power to diversify its energy mix and reduce dependence on fossil fuels. Kazakhstan's Energy Ministry proposed the construction of a new nuclear reactor last year that would replace the one shut down in 1999.

