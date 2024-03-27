https://sputnikglobe.com/20240327/local-alternative-authorities-must-be-created-to-govern-gaza---israeli-defense-minister-1117575220.html

Local Alternative Authorities Must Be Created to Govern Gaza - Israeli Defense Minister

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said during a meeting with US officials in Washington that once the military actions cease in the Gaza Strip, the enclave will be governed neither by Israel nor by Palestinian movement Hamas, and that a local alternative must be built, Israeli newspaper Haaretz reported on Wednesday.

One of the goals of his visit was "to emphasize the importance of [Israeli-US] relations" as Israel shares "100 percent of the values and 99 percent of the interests with the United States," Gallant was quoted as saying. Another topic discussed was "the importance of maintaining Israel's qualitative military edge in the region — including air capabilities and essential platforms," the Israeli official added. On Sunday, Gallant left for an official visit to the United States at the invitation of his US counterpart, Lloyd Austin, to meet with senior US officials. On October 7, 2023, Palestinian movement Hamas launched a large-scale rocket attack against Israel and breached the border, attacking both civilian neighborhoods and military bases. As a result, over 1,200 people in Israel were killed and some 240 others abducted. Israel launched retaliatory strikes, ordered a complete blockade of Gaza, and started a ground incursion into the Palestinian enclave with the declared goal of eliminating Hamas fighters and rescuing the hostages. Over 32,400 people have been killed so far in the Gaza Strip, local authorities said. More than 100 hostages are still believed to be held by Hamas in Gaza.

