International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240326/two-week-gaza-ceasefire-not-enough-to-meet-humanitarian-needs---doctors-without-borders-1117562810.html
Two-Week Gaza Ceasefire Not Enough to Meet Humanitarian Needs - Doctors Without Borders
Two-Week Gaza Ceasefire Not Enough to Meet Humanitarian Needs - Doctors Without Borders
Sputnik International
Medical NGO Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF), which translates as Doctors Without Borders, said on Tuesday that a two-week ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, which is urged in the recently adopted UN resolution, is not enough to meet the humanitarian needs of the enclave's population
2024-03-26T14:21+0000
2024-03-26T14:21+0000
world
palestine-israel conflict
middle east
gaza strip
medecins sans frontieres (msf)
un security council (unsc)
doctors without borders
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/0a/1117245835_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_ba6c3d03a05fa1af33a6b1a2cb0f31c1.jpg
On Monday, the UN Security Council adopted a resolution calling for an immediate Ramadan ceasefire in Gaza leading to a lasting and sustainable ceasefire. The motion was sponsored by the 10 non-permanent members of the council. Fourteen countries voted in favor, while the United States abstained. At the same time, she urged the UN Security Council members to ensure that "the ceasefire is put into action immediately and doesn't end up being merely words on paper."
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240325/is-israels-secret-plan-on-gaza-aid-feasible-1117536224.html
gaza strip
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/0a/1117245835_201:0:2932:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_ed770980ed556e5935a1d258c08339ec.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
gaza genocide, is israel committing genocide, what’s happening with gaza, israeli genocide against palestinians, will israel be charged with genocide, who’s backing israel, un hearing on gaza, current developments in gaza, what’s happening to palestinians, us military aid to israel, us arms supplies to israel, us violating international law, what weapons is israel getting from us
gaza genocide, is israel committing genocide, what’s happening with gaza, israeli genocide against palestinians, will israel be charged with genocide, who’s backing israel, un hearing on gaza, current developments in gaza, what’s happening to palestinians, us military aid to israel, us arms supplies to israel, us violating international law, what weapons is israel getting from us

Two-Week Gaza Ceasefire Not Enough to Meet Humanitarian Needs - Doctors Without Borders

14:21 GMT 26.03.2024
© AP Photo / Hatem AliPalestinians walk through the destruction left by the Israeli offensive on Khan Younis, Gaza Strip
Palestinians walk through the destruction left by the Israeli offensive on Khan Younis, Gaza Strip - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.03.2024
© AP Photo / Hatem Ali
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Medical NGO Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF), which translates to Doctors Without Borders, said on Tuesday that a two-week ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, which is urged in the recently adopted UN resolution, is not enough to meet the humanitarian needs of the enclave's population.
On Monday, the UN Security Council adopted a resolution calling for an immediate Ramadan ceasefire in Gaza leading to a lasting and sustainable ceasefire. The motion was sponsored by the 10 non-permanent members of the council. Fourteen countries voted in favor, while the United States abstained.

This year, Ramadan runs from March 10 to April 9.

"This is a constructive step that must be followed by action, but a two-week ceasefire is not nearly enough time to respond to the overwhelming humanitarian needs. We repeat our urgent demand for a sustained ceasefire now," Avril Benoit, the executive director of the MSF division in the United States, said in a statement.

Egyptian trucks carrying humanitarian aid bound for the Gaza Strip queue outside the Rafah border crossing on the Egyptian side on March 23, 2024. - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.03.2024
World
Is Israel’s Secret Plan on Gaza Aid Feasible?
Yesterday, 11:38 GMT
At the same time, she urged the UN Security Council members to ensure that "the ceasefire is put into action immediately and doesn't end up being merely words on paper."

On October 7, 2023, Palestinian movement Hamas launched a large-scale rocket attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip and breached the border, killing 1,200 people and abducting around 240 others. Israel launched retaliatory strikes, ordered a complete blockade of Gaza, and started a ground incursion into the Palestinian enclave with the declared goal of eliminating Hamas fighters and rescuing the hostages. Over 32,400 people have been killed so far in the Gaza Strip, local authorities said.

World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала