Two-Week Gaza Ceasefire Not Enough to Meet Humanitarian Needs - Doctors Without Borders
Medical NGO Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF), which translates as Doctors Without Borders, said on Tuesday that a two-week ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, which is urged in the recently adopted UN resolution, is not enough to meet the humanitarian needs of the enclave's population
On Monday, the UN Security Council adopted a resolution calling for an immediate Ramadan ceasefire in Gaza leading to a lasting and sustainable ceasefire. The motion was sponsored by the 10 non-permanent members of the council. Fourteen countries voted in favor, while the United States abstained. At the same time, she urged the UN Security Council members to ensure that "the ceasefire is put into action immediately and doesn't end up being merely words on paper."
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Medical NGO Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF), which translates to Doctors Without Borders, said on Tuesday that a two-week ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, which is urged in the recently adopted UN resolution, is not enough to meet the humanitarian needs of the enclave's population.