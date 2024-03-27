International
Moscow Says Received No Proposals From Paris on Fighting International Terrorism
Moscow Says Received No Proposals From Paris on Fighting International Terrorism
Moscow has not received any specific proposals from Paris on how to fight international terrorism, and if France is interested in fighting it, the country should stop providing military assistance to Kiev, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday.
"The Russian Foreign Ministry has not yet received any specific appeals and proposals from the French side, including within the above-mentioned format to combat international terrorism," Zakharova said at a briefing, commenting on French President Emmanuel Macron's statement that Paris proposed Moscow to strengthen cooperation in the fight against terrorism. The spokeswoman also said that if France wanted to fight terrorism, it had to stop supplies of weapons to Ukraine, which uses "terrorist methods" to kill Russian citizens.
Moscow Says Received No Proposals From Paris on Fighting International Terrorism

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Moscow has not received any specific proposals from Paris on how to fight international terrorism, and if France is interested in fighting it, the country should stop providing military assistance to Kiev, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday.
"The Russian Foreign Ministry has not yet received any specific appeals and proposals from the French side, including within the above-mentioned format to combat international terrorism," Zakharova said at a briefing, commenting on French President Emmanuel Macron's statement that Paris proposed Moscow to strengthen cooperation in the fight against terrorism.
The spokeswoman also said that if France wanted to fight terrorism, it had to stop supplies of weapons to Ukraine, which uses "terrorist methods" to kill Russian citizens.
Analysis
In Bed With Jihadists and Neo-Nazis: Why Crocus City Hall Terror Attack Cast Slur Upon West
25 March, 17:22 GMT

A shooting occurred last Friday in the Crocus City Hall concert venue in the city of Krasnogorsk, just outside Moscow, followed by a massive fire. A Sputnik correspondent who witnessed the attack reported that a number of gunmen in camouflage broke into the music hall, shooting people point-blank and throwing incendiary bombs. The Russian Investigative Committee said that at least 143 people were killed as a result of the terrorist attack.

