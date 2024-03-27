https://sputnikglobe.com/20240327/moscow-says-received-no-proposals-from-paris-on-fighting-international-terrorism-1117587959.html

Moscow Says Received No Proposals From Paris on Fighting International Terrorism

Sputnik International

Moscow has not received any specific proposals from Paris on how to fight international terrorism, and if France is interested in fighting it, the country should stop providing military assistance to Kiev, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday.

"The Russian Foreign Ministry has not yet received any specific appeals and proposals from the French side, including within the above-mentioned format to combat international terrorism," Zakharova said at a briefing, commenting on French President Emmanuel Macron's statement that Paris proposed Moscow to strengthen cooperation in the fight against terrorism. The spokeswoman also said that if France wanted to fight terrorism, it had to stop supplies of weapons to Ukraine, which uses "terrorist methods" to kill Russian citizens.

