West, Ukraine Needed Moscow Concert Hall Attack to Create Panic in Russia - FSB Head
The Western intelligence and Ukraine needed the Crocus City Hall terrorist attack to create panic in the Russian society, Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) Director Alexander Bortnikov said on Tuesday
"To shake up the situation, create panic in society," Bortnikov told reporters, when asked about the West’s and Kiev’s interest in the attack.Bortnikov added that the FSB, along with partner intelligence services of friendly countries, are identifying all participants in the deadly terrorist attack at Crocus City Hall near Moscow.Perpetrators of the attack wanted to escape alive after committing it, the FSB head said, adding that it is a fact that they were planning to escape to Ukraine, but the Russian special services did everything to prevent this from happening.
moscow terrorist attack, moscow concert hall attack, who was involved in moscow attack, who is behind moscow terrorist attack, official figures on the moscow attack, victims of the moscow attack, what happened during moscow attack
12:20 GMT 26.03.2024 (Updated: 12:24 GMT 26.03.2024)
Being updated
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Western intelligence and Ukraine needed the Crocus City Hall terrorist attack to create panic in the Russian society, Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) Director Alexander Bortnikov said on Tuesday.
"To shake up the situation, create panic in society," Bortnikov told reporters, when asked about the West’s and Kiev’s interest in the attack.
Bortnikov added that the FSB, along with partner intelligence services of friendly countries, are identifying all participants in the deadly terrorist attack at Crocus City Hall near Moscow.
"Now, a lot is being done to identify all participants in this massacre, both here in the country and naturally abroad, in the process of further operational and search activities, which is what is being done. And all our operational units are actively engaged in this work, including with partner intelligence services of friendly states," Bortnikov said.
Perpetrators of the attack wanted to escape alive after committing it, the FSB head said, adding that it is a fact that they were planning to escape to Ukraine, but the Russian special services did everything to prevent this from happening.
