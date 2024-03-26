https://sputnikglobe.com/20240326/west-ukraine-needed-moscow-concert-hall-attack-to-create-panic-in-russia---fsb-head-1117559942.html

West, Ukraine Needed Moscow Concert Hall Attack to Create Panic in Russia - FSB Head

West, Ukraine Needed Moscow Concert Hall Attack to Create Panic in Russia - FSB Head

Sputnik International

The Western intelligence and Ukraine needed the Crocus City Hall terrorist attack to create panic in the Russian society, Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) Director Alexander Bortnikov said on Tuesday

2024-03-26T12:20+0000

2024-03-26T12:20+0000

2024-03-26T12:24+0000

russia

moscow concert hall attack

alexander bortnikov

russia

moscow

russian federal security service (fsb)

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/18/1117518218_0:183:2994:1867_1920x0_80_0_0_c8f93441868bba1ad54afb7994c5745d.jpg

"To shake up the situation, create panic in society," Bortnikov told reporters, when asked about the West’s and Kiev’s interest in the attack.Bortnikov added that the FSB, along with partner intelligence services of friendly countries, are identifying all participants in the deadly terrorist attack at Crocus City Hall near Moscow.Perpetrators of the attack wanted to escape alive after committing it, the FSB head said, adding that it is a fact that they were planning to escape to Ukraine, but the Russian special services did everything to prevent this from happening.

russia

moscow

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

moscow terrorist attack, moscow concert hall attack, who was involved in moscow attack, who is behind moscow terrorist attack, official figures on the moscow attack, victims of the moscow attack, what happened during moscow attack