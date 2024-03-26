https://sputnikglobe.com/20240326/initial-information-from-crocus-city-hall-attack-suspects-proves-ukrainian-link---fsb-1117564739.html
Initial Information From Crocus City Hall Attack Suspects Proves Ukrainian Link - FSB
Initial data received from those detained in the case related to the terrorist attack in Moscow Concert Hall confirms links to Ukraine, Federal Security Service (FSB) Director Alexander Bortnikov said on Tuesday
“The primary data we received from the detainees confirms this. Therefore, we will further finalize the information that should show us whether the presence and participation of the Ukrainian side is real or not. In any case, for now there is reason to say that this is exactly the case,” Bortnikov said in an interview with Rossiya 1 reporter Pavel Zarubin.Earlier today, Bortnikov noted that perpetrators of the attack tried to escape after committing the act, the FSB head said, adding that it is a fact that they were planning to escape to Ukraine, but the Russian special services did everything to prevent this from happening.He also went on to elaborate that the Ukrainian special forces are involved in the terrorist attack on the Crocus City Hall concert venue, while the Islamic State* militants prepared it.The Russian special services are actively working with the 11 people detained in connection with the terrorist attack and the circle of identified accomplices will be larger, the FSB head clarified.The head of Russia’s main investigative body earlier clarified that 139 people died in the attack. At least 40 victims died from gunshot wounds and 45 lost their lives in the fire that erupted during the attack. Alexander Bastrykin added that other 182 people were injured.*Islamic State (also known as ISIL/IS/ISIS) is a terrorist group outlawed in Russia and many other countries.
News
en_EN
A shooting occurred on Friday evening in the Crocus City Hall concert venue in the city of Krasnogorsk, outside Moscow, followed by a massive fire. A Sputnik correspondent who witnessed the attack reported that at least three men in camouflage had broken into the music hall,shooting people point-blank and throwing incendiary bombs.
The head of Russia’s main investigative body earlier clarified that 139 people died in the attack. At least 40 victims died from gunshot wounds and 45 lost their lives in the fire that erupted during the attack. Alexander Bastrykin added that other 182 people were injured.
*Islamic State (also known as ISIL/IS/ISIS) is a terrorist group outlawed in Russia and many other countries.