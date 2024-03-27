International
Sweden's Military Integration Into NATO to Be Completed by End of April - Allied Command
Sweden's Military Integration Into NATO to Be Completed by End of April - Allied Command
The formal military integration of Sweden into NATO will be completed by the end of April, NATO's Allied Command Transformation has said.
"Sweden joining @NATO boosts transatlantic security, enhances Allied ability to reinforce Baltic Allies, &amp; enhances the defensive posture in the High North. The formal military integration of #Sweden into #NATO will be completed in the end of April," the command said on X on Tuesday.Swedish Foreign Minister Tobias Billstrom shared the post on his X account. Sweden formally joined the alliance on March 7, becoming its 32nd member state. In recent years, Russia has witnessed unprecedented NATO activity near its western borders. Moscow has repeatedly expressed concern about the alliance's buildup of forces in Europe. The Russian Foreign Ministry has said that Moscow remains open to dialogue with NATO but on an equal footing, while the West should abandon its policy of militarizing the continent.
Sweden's Military Integration Into NATO to Be Completed by End of April - Allied Command

04:17 GMT 27.03.2024
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The formal military integration of Sweden into NATO will be completed by the end of April, NATO's Allied Command Transformation has said.
"Sweden joining @NATO boosts transatlantic security, enhances Allied ability to reinforce Baltic Allies, & enhances the defensive posture in the High North. The formal military integration of #Sweden into #NATO will be completed in the end of April," the command said on X on Tuesday.
Swedish Foreign Minister Tobias Billstrom shared the post on his X account.
Sweden formally joined the alliance on March 7, becoming its 32nd member state.
In recent years, Russia has witnessed unprecedented NATO activity near its western borders. Moscow has repeatedly expressed concern about the alliance's buildup of forces in Europe. The Russian Foreign Ministry has said that Moscow remains open to dialogue with NATO but on an equal footing, while the West should abandon its policy of militarizing the continent.
