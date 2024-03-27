https://sputnikglobe.com/20240327/swedens-military-integration-into-nato-to-be-completed-by-end-of-april---allied-command-1117574141.html
Sweden's Military Integration Into NATO to Be Completed by End of April - Allied Command
Sweden's Military Integration Into NATO to Be Completed by End of April - Allied Command
Sputnik International
The formal military integration of Sweden into NATO will be completed by the end of April, NATO's Allied Command Transformation has said.
2024-03-27T04:17+0000
2024-03-27T04:17+0000
2024-03-27T04:17+0000
world
sweden
russia
nato
russian foreign ministry
integration
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/03/07/1108161560_0:0:3067:1725_1920x0_80_0_0_0c228875fae39072ada42e3067b7bfc4.jpg
"Sweden joining @NATO boosts transatlantic security, enhances Allied ability to reinforce Baltic Allies, & enhances the defensive posture in the High North. The formal military integration of #Sweden into #NATO will be completed in the end of April," the command said on X on Tuesday.Swedish Foreign Minister Tobias Billstrom shared the post on his X account. Sweden formally joined the alliance on March 7, becoming its 32nd member state. In recent years, Russia has witnessed unprecedented NATO activity near its western borders. Moscow has repeatedly expressed concern about the alliance's buildup of forces in Europe. The Russian Foreign Ministry has said that Moscow remains open to dialogue with NATO but on an equal footing, while the West should abandon its policy of militarizing the continent.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240312/sweden-does-not-want-permanent-nato-bases-in-country-1117276998.html
sweden
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/03/07/1108161560_338:0:3067:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_5bf04e92db2bfd03594bf0a1403e59fe.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
sweden's military integration, nato's allied command transformation, sweden into nato
sweden's military integration, nato's allied command transformation, sweden into nato
Sweden's Military Integration Into NATO to Be Completed by End of April - Allied Command
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The formal military integration of Sweden into NATO will be completed by the end of April, NATO's Allied Command Transformation has said.
"Sweden joining @NATO boosts transatlantic security, enhances Allied ability to reinforce Baltic Allies, & enhances the defensive posture in the High North. The formal military integration of #Sweden into #NATO will be completed in the end of April," the command said on X on Tuesday.
Swedish Foreign Minister Tobias Billstrom shared the post on his X account.
Sweden formally joined the alliance on March 7, becoming its 32nd member state.
In recent years, Russia has witnessed unprecedented NATO activity
near its western borders. Moscow has repeatedly expressed concern about the alliance's buildup of forces in Europe. The Russian Foreign Ministry has said that Moscow remains open to dialogue with NATO but on an equal footing, while the West should abandon its policy of militarizing the continent.