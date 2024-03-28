https://sputnikglobe.com/20240328/china-opposes-us-practice-of-creating-enemies-out-of-thin-air-1117606230.html
China Opposes US Practice of Creating Enemies Out of Thin Air
BEIJING (Sputnik) - The US practice of artificially creating enemies out of thin air for the sake of boosting its military budget is strategically extremely dangerous, and China firmly opposes it, Chinese Defense Ministry spokesman Wu Qian said on Thursday.
The United States had repeatedly used China as a pretext for increasing its military budget, inflating a non-existent "Chinese military threat," Wu said at a briefing.
"This practice of artificially creating enemies out of thin air is extremely dangerous from a strategic point of view, and China is firmly opposed to it," the spokesman added.
He also said that China did not wish to threaten anyone, but it was also not afraid of anyone's threats, and no amount of force can stop the development of the Chinese army.
On Saturday, US President Joe Biden
signed into law an appropriations package that includes the $825 billion defense spending bill for fiscal year 2024. The act doubles security cooperation funding for Taiwan. The United States would counter China by maximizing its production of critical munitions and by spending more than $66 billion for the US Indo-Pacific Command capabilities, including $42 million to bolster its military capabilities in the region, the House Appropriations Committee said in a summary of the package.