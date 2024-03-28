International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240328/china-opposes-us-practice-of-creating-enemies-out-of-thin-air-1117606230.html
China Opposes US Practice of Creating Enemies Out of Thin Air
China Opposes US Practice of Creating Enemies Out of Thin Air
Sputnik International
The US practice of artificially creating enemies out of thin air for the sake of boosting its military budget is strategically extremely dangerous, and China firmly opposes it, Chinese Defense Ministry spokesman Wu Qian said on Thursday.
2024-03-28T12:09+0000
2024-03-28T12:09+0000
world
us
china
taiwan
chinese defense ministry
joe biden
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/104051/41/1040514108_0:67:1280:787_1920x0_80_0_0_df17a8b1d206a1981f60aa6ca8f62192.jpg
The United States had repeatedly used China as a pretext for increasing its military budget, inflating a non-existent "Chinese military threat," Wu said at a briefing. He also said that China did not wish to threaten anyone, but it was also not afraid of anyone's threats, and no amount of force can stop the development of the Chinese army.On Saturday, US President Joe Biden signed into law an appropriations package that includes the $825 billion defense spending bill for fiscal year 2024. The act doubles security cooperation funding for Taiwan. The United States would counter China by maximizing its production of critical munitions and by spending more than $66 billion for the US Indo-Pacific Command capabilities, including $42 million to bolster its military capabilities in the region, the House Appropriations Committee said in a summary of the package.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240314/chinese-embassy-speaker-dubs-us-restrictions-on-chip-exports-to-china-economic-bullying-1117318813.html
china
taiwan
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/104051/41/1040514108_72:0:1209:853_1920x0_80_0_0_1dd7be3e1c7ca2342eb7ec27ce6a1d0c.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us practice, creating enemies, chinese defense ministry
us practice, creating enemies, chinese defense ministry

China Opposes US Practice of Creating Enemies Out of Thin Air

12:09 GMT 28.03.2024
© Wikipedia / ahenobarbus View of Beijing, China.
View of Beijing, China. - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.03.2024
© Wikipedia / ahenobarbus
Subscribe
BEIJING (Sputnik) - The US practice of artificially creating enemies out of thin air for the sake of boosting its military budget is strategically extremely dangerous, and China firmly opposes it, Chinese Defense Ministry spokesman Wu Qian said on Thursday.
The United States had repeatedly used China as a pretext for increasing its military budget, inflating a non-existent "Chinese military threat," Wu said at a briefing.
"This practice of artificially creating enemies out of thin air is extremely dangerous from a strategic point of view, and China is firmly opposed to it," the spokesman added.
He also said that China did not wish to threaten anyone, but it was also not afraid of anyone's threats, and no amount of force can stop the development of the Chinese army.
Microchip production - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.03.2024
World
'Economic Bullying': Chinese Embassy Laces Into US Chip Export Restrictions
14 March, 07:40 GMT
On Saturday, US President Joe Biden signed into law an appropriations package that includes the $825 billion defense spending bill for fiscal year 2024. The act doubles security cooperation funding for Taiwan. The United States would counter China by maximizing its production of critical munitions and by spending more than $66 billion for the US Indo-Pacific Command capabilities, including $42 million to bolster its military capabilities in the region, the House Appropriations Committee said in a summary of the package.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала