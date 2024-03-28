https://sputnikglobe.com/20240328/no-prohibition-on-ukrainian-embassy-recruiting-swedes-says-stockholm--1117601717.html
No Prohibition on Ukrainian Embassy Recruiting Swedes, Says Stockholm
No Prohibition on Ukrainian Embassy Recruiting Swedes, Says Stockholm
Sputnik International
Sweden is not prohibiting its citizens from participating in military hostilities in Ukraine, the Foreign Ministry told Sputnik on Thursday when asked about the recruitment of Swedes by the Ukrainian embassy in Stockholm.
2024-03-28T09:51+0000
2024-03-28T09:51+0000
2024-03-28T09:51+0000
world
ukraine
stockholm
sweden
ukrainian embassy
foreign ministry
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/104016/14/1040161468_0:192:2048:1344_1920x0_80_0_0_fe79db244a97e59aad1d8472e43e1b05.jpg
"Ukraine’s defense of its territorial integrity is in accordance with International Law. It is not illegal for Swedish citizens to participate in the defense of Ukraine," the ministry's spokesman, Tomas Vanecek, said. Bakhtiyor Rahmonov, a military expert, has said that terrorists who attacked the Crocus City Hall concert venue near Moscow could have been recruited by the Ukrainian embassy in Dushanbe.According to him, several weeks before the attack, information about inviting foreigners to join the so-called "International Legion" appeared on its website. The same information was published on the website of the Ukrainian Embassy in Stockholm. Citizens of the country can join the formation, there is no specific information about the requirements for potential mercenaries, except for "readiness for hardship".The Russian Defense Ministry has said on numerous occasions that the Kiev regime is using foreign mercenaries as "cannon fodder," warning that the Russian military will continue to destroy them throughout Ukraine.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240320/romanian-mercs-claim-involvement-in-ukrainian-attempts-to-infiltrate-russias-border-1117440685.html
ukraine
stockholm
sweden
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/104016/14/1040161468_0:0:2048:1536_1920x0_80_0_0_b4f7280d5513270c66850174e71d9466.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
ukrainian embassy, hostilities in ukraine, recruiting swedes, citizens from participating in military hostilities
ukrainian embassy, hostilities in ukraine, recruiting swedes, citizens from participating in military hostilities
No Prohibition on Ukrainian Embassy Recruiting Swedes, Says Stockholm
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Sweden is not prohibiting its citizens from participating in military hostilities in Ukraine, the Foreign Ministry told Sputnik on Thursday when asked about the recruitment of Swedes by the Ukrainian embassy in Stockholm.
"Ukraine’s defense of its territorial integrity is in accordance with International Law. It is not illegal for Swedish citizens to participate in the defense of Ukraine," the ministry's spokesman, Tomas Vanecek, said.
Bakhtiyor Rahmonov, a military expert, has said that terrorists who attacked the Crocus City Hall concert venue near Moscow could have been recruited by the Ukrainian embassy in Dushanbe.
According to him, several weeks before the attack, information about inviting foreigners to join the so-called "International Legion" appeared on its website. The same information was published on the website of the Ukrainian Embassy in Stockholm. Citizens of the country can join the formation, there is no specific information about the requirements for potential mercenaries, except for "readiness for hardship".
The Russian Defense Ministry has said on numerous occasions that the Kiev regime is using foreign mercenaries
as "cannon fodder," warning that the Russian military will continue to destroy them throughout Ukraine.