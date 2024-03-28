https://sputnikglobe.com/20240328/no-prohibition-on-ukrainian-embassy-recruiting-swedes-says-stockholm--1117601717.html

No Prohibition on Ukrainian Embassy Recruiting Swedes, Says Stockholm

Sweden is not prohibiting its citizens from participating in military hostilities in Ukraine, the Foreign Ministry told Sputnik on Thursday when asked about the recruitment of Swedes by the Ukrainian embassy in Stockholm.

"Ukraine’s defense of its territorial integrity is in accordance with International Law. It is not illegal for Swedish citizens to participate in the defense of Ukraine," the ministry's spokesman, Tomas Vanecek, said. Bakhtiyor Rahmonov, a military expert, has said that terrorists who attacked the Crocus City Hall concert venue near Moscow could have been recruited by the Ukrainian embassy in Dushanbe.According to him, several weeks before the attack, information about inviting foreigners to join the so-called "International Legion" appeared on its website. The same information was published on the website of the Ukrainian Embassy in Stockholm. Citizens of the country can join the formation, there is no specific information about the requirements for potential mercenaries, except for "readiness for hardship".The Russian Defense Ministry has said on numerous occasions that the Kiev regime is using foreign mercenaries as "cannon fodder," warning that the Russian military will continue to destroy them throughout Ukraine.

