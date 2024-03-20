https://sputnikglobe.com/20240320/romanian-mercs-claim-involvement-in-ukrainian-attempts-to-infiltrate-russias-border-1117440685.html

Romanian Mercs Claim Involvement in Ukrainian Attempts to Infiltrate Russia's Border

Romanian Mercs Claim Involvement in Ukrainian Attempts to Infiltrate Russia's Border

Sputnik International

Mercenaries from the Romanian Battlegroup Getica claim they participated in the recent spate of attacks on Russian border regions together with Ukrainian military.

2024-03-20T06:24+0000

2024-03-20T06:24+0000

2024-03-20T06:24+0000

world

ukraine

mercenaries

romania

russia

vladimir putin

nato

kursk

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/103281/53/1032815303_0:0:1024:577_1920x0_80_0_0_a45902ef84f7a2108fa2d97d142f4ead.jpg

Mercenaries from the Romanian Battlegroup "Getica" claim they participated in the recent spate of attacks on Russian border regions together with the Russian Volunteer Corps*.Representatives of the group also published videos of the brazen attacks and shelling of Russian border regions on social media networks.In late February, Radio Romania Actualitati reported that Romanian volunteers were fighting on the side of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, and cited Romanian Battlegroup "Getica" and its social media page.It was noted that the group was formed last September and began its activities by uniting Romanian fighters who were already in various military units and structures of the Ukrainian Army. It was purported that the group unites native Romanian speakers in Ukraine, as well as citizens of Romania and Moldova. The group purportedly engages in recruitment on social networks. The earlier mentioned social media page contains, in particular, an interview with an operational commander of the group, who goes by the name of "GetoTac." According to the soldier, the group mainly specializes in technology and military intelligence. He also claimed that the Romanian Battlegroup "Getica" is not an official recruiter for the Ukrainian Armed Forces, but unites volunteers.The Romanian community is the third largest ethnic group in Ukraine, after Ukrainians and Russians. Last week, the Russian military, together with units of the border service of the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB), thwarted Ukraine's attempt to break into the Russian border area in the Belgorod and Kursk regions. Russian soldiers and border guards destroyed up to 60 Ukrainian soldiers that tried to infiltrate Russia's Belgorod region, the Russian Defense Ministry said."Up to 60 Ukrainian terrorists were destroyed on the border territory from Ukraine in the area of Odnorobovka, three tanks and an armored personnel carrier in the area of Nekhoteevka, and two tanks in the area of Spodaryushino," the statement said.The week-long campaign to secure the border waged by the Russian military, FSB border troops, and other security forces along the special operation zone resulted in heavy losses for the attacking side, with all assaults "decisively repelled." On Saturday, the MoD reported a new effort to penetrate the border. The past 24 hours have witnessed a series of preemptive strikes in Ukrainian territory, including in the Chernigov region, against concentrations of potential sabotage units."All attempts by sabotage and terrorist gangs consisting of regular enemy units and foreign mercenaries...to break into our territory have failed," President Vladimir Putin stated on March 19 at a meeting with FSB officials.The sabotage groups' goal was to carry out a successful "terrorist raid," but instead they suffered heavy losses, Putin said."The most important and intense part of your work today of course is associated with the special military operation. The range of tasks here is the broadest," Putin said, elaborating that these range from the neutralization of enemy agents, terrorists, and sabotage groups to "successful operations on the front lines and in the enemy's rear," as well as "counterintelligence support for military units and formations," the Russian president underscored.The Russian military responded with a large-scale campaign of ground and air-based operations to destroy these forces.Thousands of mercenaries from various corners of the world flocked to Kiev’s banners since 2022. Many of these mercs have since fled the Ukrainian conflict, while others have either met their end at the hands of Russian forces or continue to serve as cannon fodder for Kiev and its NATO puppet masters.Furthermore, NATO soldiers under the guise of mercenaries are involved in combat operations in Ukraine, Colonel-General Sergei Rudskoy, head of the Russian General Staff's Main Operational Directorate, told Russian media."NATO servicemen are involved in combat operations under the guise of mercenaries. They operate air defense complexes of operational-tactical missiles and multiple rocket launchers, and are part of assault troops," Rudskoy said.According to him, NATO officers "directly" prepare military operations for the Ukrainian Armed Forces.* The Russian Volunteer Corps is a terrorist group outlawed in Russia.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240319/all-attempts-by-ukrainian-sabotage-groups-to-break-through-russian-border-have-failed-putin-1117422886.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240219/nato-soldiers-fighting-in-ukraine-under-guise-of-mercenaries---mod-1116868725.html

ukraine

romania

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Svetlana Ekimenko

Svetlana Ekimenko

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Svetlana Ekimenko

mercenaries in ukraine, romanian mercenaries fighting in ukraine, russia's special military operation in ukraine, ukraine's attempt to break into russian border territory in belgorod and kursk regions,