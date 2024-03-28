https://sputnikglobe.com/20240328/russia-adds-crocus-city-hall-attackers-to-list-of-terrorists-1117611869.html

Russia Adds Crocus City Hall Attackers to List of Terrorists

Russia Adds Crocus City Hall Attackers to List of Terrorists

Sputnik International

Russia has added four Tajik citizens who attacked the Crocus City Hall concert venue near Moscow last week to the list of terrorists and extremists, the Russian Federal Financial Monitoring Service (Rosfinmonitoring) said on Thursday.

2024-03-28T13:20+0000

2024-03-28T13:20+0000

2024-03-28T13:20+0000

russia

russia

krasnogorsk

moscow

moscow concert hall attack

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/18/1117520331_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_0ecd334256c151527f969be8db8ec9b7.jpg

The service added Dalerdzhon Mirzoyev, Shamsidin Fariduni, Saidakrami Rachabalizoda and Muhammadsobir Fayzov to the list of terrorist and extremists, according to its registry. A shooting occurred on March 22 in the Crocus City Hall concert venue in the city of Krasnogorsk, just outside Moscow, followed by a massive fire. A Sputnik correspondent reported that a number of gunmen in camouflage broke into the music hall, shooting people point-blank and throwing incendiary bombs. The Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations said that at least 143 people were killed as a result of the terrorist attack.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240326/russian-investigators-seek-arrest-warrant-for-8th-suspect-in-crocus-terror-case-1117554472.html

russia

krasnogorsk

moscow

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

crocus city hall concert venue, russian federal financial monitoring service, list of terrorists