Russia Adds Crocus City Hall Attackers to List of Terrorists
Russia has added four Tajik citizens who attacked the Crocus City Hall concert venue near Moscow last week to the list of terrorists and extremists, the Russian Federal Financial Monitoring Service (Rosfinmonitoring) said on Thursday.
The service added Dalerdzhon Mirzoyev, Shamsidin Fariduni, Saidakrami Rachabalizoda and Muhammadsobir Fayzov to the list of terrorist and extremists, according to its registry. A shooting occurred on March 22 in the Crocus City Hall concert venue in the city of Krasnogorsk, just outside Moscow, followed by a massive fire. A Sputnik correspondent reported that a number of gunmen in camouflage broke into the music hall, shooting people point-blank and throwing incendiary bombs. The Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations said that at least 143 people were killed as a result of the terrorist attack.
The service added Dalerdzhon Mirzoyev, Shamsidin Fariduni, Saidakrami Rachabalizoda and Muhammadsobir Fayzov to the list of terrorist and extremists, according to its registry.
A shooting occurred on March 22 in the Crocus City Hall
concert venue in the city of Krasnogorsk, just outside Moscow, followed by a massive fire. A Sputnik correspondent reported that a number of gunmen in camouflage broke into the music hall, shooting people point-blank and throwing incendiary bombs.
The Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations said that at least 143 people were killed as a result of the terrorist attack.