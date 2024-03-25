https://sputnikglobe.com/20240325/moscow-court-arrests-fifth-defendant-in-crocus-city-hall-attack-case-1117544577.html
Moscow's Basmanny District Court on Monday arrested fifth defendant, Dilovar Islomov, in the case related to the deadly attack on the Crocus City Hall concert venue near Moscow, a Sputnik correspondent reported
moscow concert hall attack
russia
"The court approved the investigation’s request and chose a preventive measure against Dilovar Islomov in the form of detention until May 22," a judge said. On Sunday night, the court arrested Dalerdzhon Mirzoyev, Shamsidina Fariduni, Saidakrami Rachabalizoda and Muhammadsobir Fayzov. All of them were charged with committing a terrorist attack.
News
en_EN
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Moscow's Basmanny District Court on Monday arrested fifth defendant, Dilovar Islomov, in the case related to the deadly attack on the Crocus City Hall concert venue near Moscow, a Sputnik correspondent reported.
"The court approved the investigation’s request and chose a preventive measure against Dilovar Islomov in the form of detention until May 22," a judge said.
On Sunday night, the court arrested
Dalerdzhon Mirzoyev, Shamsidina Fariduni, Saidakrami Rachabalizoda and Muhammadsobir Fayzov. All of them were charged with committing a terrorist attack
.
A shooting occurred on Friday evening in the Crocus City Hall concert venue in the city of Krasnogorsk, outside Moscow, followed by a massive fire. A Sputnik correspondent who witnessed the attack reported that at least three men in camouflage had broken into the music hall, shooting people point-blank and throwing incendiary bombs. The Russian authorities said that at least 137 people were killed in the attack.