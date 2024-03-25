International
Moscow Court Arrests Fifth Defendant in Crocus City Hall Attack Case
Moscow Court Arrests Fifth Defendant in Crocus City Hall Attack Case
Moscow's Basmanny District Court on Monday arrested fifth defendant, Dilovar Islomov, in the case related to the deadly attack on the Crocus City Hall concert venue near Moscow, a Sputnik correspondent reported
"The court approved the investigation’s request and chose a preventive measure against Dilovar Islomov in the form of detention until May 22," a judge said. On Sunday night, the court arrested Dalerdzhon Mirzoyev, Shamsidina Fariduni, Saidakrami Rachabalizoda and Muhammadsobir Fayzov. All of them were charged with committing a terrorist attack.
Moscow Court Arrests Fifth Defendant in Crocus City Hall Attack Case

15:46 GMT 25.03.2024 (Updated: 15:50 GMT 25.03.2024)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Moscow's Basmanny District Court on Monday arrested fifth defendant, Dilovar Islomov, in the case related to the deadly attack on the Crocus City Hall concert venue near Moscow, a Sputnik correspondent reported.
"The court approved the investigation’s request and chose a preventive measure against Dilovar Islomov in the form of detention until May 22," a judge said.
On Sunday night, the court arrested Dalerdzhon Mirzoyev, Shamsidina Fariduni, Saidakrami Rachabalizoda and Muhammadsobir Fayzov. All of them were charged with committing a terrorist attack.
A shooting occurred on Friday evening in the Crocus City Hall concert venue in the city of Krasnogorsk, outside Moscow, followed by a massive fire. A Sputnik correspondent who witnessed the attack reported that at least three men in camouflage had broken into the music hall, shooting people point-blank and throwing incendiary bombs. The Russian authorities said that at least 137 people were killed in the attack.

