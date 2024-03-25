https://sputnikglobe.com/20240325/moscow-court-arrests-fifth-defendant-in-crocus-city-hall-attack-case-1117544577.html

Moscow Court Arrests Fifth Defendant in Crocus City Hall Attack Case

Moscow's Basmanny District Court on Monday arrested fifth defendant, Dilovar Islomov, in the case related to the deadly attack on the Crocus City Hall concert venue near Moscow, a Sputnik correspondent reported

"The court approved the investigation’s request and chose a preventive measure against Dilovar Islomov in the form of detention until May 22," a judge said. On Sunday night, the court arrested Dalerdzhon Mirzoyev, Shamsidina Fariduni, Saidakrami Rachabalizoda and Muhammadsobir Fayzov. All of them were charged with committing a terrorist attack.

