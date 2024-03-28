https://sputnikglobe.com/20240328/russian-foreign-intel-service-says-head-naryshkin-visited-north-korea-from-march-25-27-1117601406.html
Russian Foreign Intel Service Says Head Naryshkin Visited North Korea From March 25-27
Russian Foreign Intel Service Says Head Naryshkin Visited North Korea From March 25-27
Sputnik International
Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) Director Sergei Naryshkin paid a visit to North Korea from March 25-27 to meet with State Security Minister Ri Chang Dae, the SVR said on Thursday.
2024-03-28T09:40+0000
2024-03-28T09:40+0000
2024-03-28T09:40+0000
world
sergey naryshkin
north korea
russia
svr
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/03/03/1093560367_0:185:3078:1916_1920x0_80_0_0_49422472e17708e159b149b92e513333.jpg
"Russian Foreign Intelligence Service Director S. Naryshkin visited North Korea from March 25-27. [Naryshkin] held detailed negotiations with North Korean Minister of State Security Ri Chang Dae in Pyongyang. Topical issues of the development of the international situation, ensuring regional security, deepening Russian-North Korean interaction in the context of attempts to increase pressure from external forces were discussed," the SVR said in a statement. The negotiations were conducted in a warm friendly atmosphere and demonstrated the unity of approaches to the discussed problems, the statement, which was the first official report of a SVR head visit to North Korea in history, added. The sides widely and seriously discussed measures for further boosting cooperation "to cope with the ever-growing spying and plotting moves by the hostile forces," North Korean state-run news agency KCNA reported.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240116/russian-fm-lavrov-holds-talks-with-north-korean-counterpart-1116190328.html
north korea
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/03/03/1093560367_347:0:3078:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_4e97aa4bce16f19eb0dd282d7f7e86be.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
russian foreign intelligence service, sergei naryshkin, north korea, state security minister ri chang dae
russian foreign intelligence service, sergei naryshkin, north korea, state security minister ri chang dae
Russian Foreign Intel Service Says Head Naryshkin Visited North Korea From March 25-27
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) Director Sergei Naryshkin paid a visit to North Korea from March 25-27 to meet with State Security Minister Ri Chang Dae, the SVR said on Thursday.
"Russian Foreign Intelligence Service Director S. Naryshkin visited North Korea from March 25-27. [Naryshkin] held detailed negotiations with North Korean Minister of State Security Ri Chang Dae in Pyongyang. Topical issues of the development of the international situation, ensuring regional security, deepening Russian-North Korean interaction in the context of attempts to increase pressure from external forces were discussed," the SVR said in a statement.
The negotiations were conducted in a warm friendly atmosphere and demonstrated the unity of approaches to the discussed problems, the statement, which was the first official report of a SVR head visit to North Korea
in history, added.
The sides widely and seriously discussed measures for further boosting cooperation "to cope with the ever-growing spying and plotting moves by the hostile forces," North Korean state-run news agency KCNA reported.