Russian Foreign Intel Service Says Head Naryshkin Visited North Korea From March 25-27
Russian Foreign Intel Service Says Head Naryshkin Visited North Korea From March 25-27
Sputnik International
Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) Director Sergei Naryshkin paid a visit to North Korea from March 25-27 to meet with State Security Minister Ri Chang Dae, the SVR said on Thursday.
"Russian Foreign Intelligence Service Director S. Naryshkin visited North Korea from March 25-27. [Naryshkin] held detailed negotiations with North Korean Minister of State Security Ri Chang Dae in Pyongyang. Topical issues of the development of the international situation, ensuring regional security, deepening Russian-North Korean interaction in the context of attempts to increase pressure from external forces were discussed," the SVR said in a statement. The negotiations were conducted in a warm friendly atmosphere and demonstrated the unity of approaches to the discussed problems, the statement, which was the first official report of a SVR head visit to North Korea in history, added. The sides widely and seriously discussed measures for further boosting cooperation "to cope with the ever-growing spying and plotting moves by the hostile forces," North Korean state-run news agency KCNA reported.
09:40 GMT 28.03.2024
The head of the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR), Sergei Naryshkin
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) Director Sergei Naryshkin paid a visit to North Korea from March 25-27 to meet with State Security Minister Ri Chang Dae, the SVR said on Thursday.
"Russian Foreign Intelligence Service Director S. Naryshkin visited North Korea from March 25-27. [Naryshkin] held detailed negotiations with North Korean Minister of State Security Ri Chang Dae in Pyongyang. Topical issues of the development of the international situation, ensuring regional security, deepening Russian-North Korean interaction in the context of attempts to increase pressure from external forces were discussed," the SVR said in a statement.
The negotiations were conducted in a warm friendly atmosphere and demonstrated the unity of approaches to the discussed problems, the statement, which was the first official report of a SVR head visit to North Korea in history, added.
The sides widely and seriously discussed measures for further boosting cooperation "to cope with the ever-growing spying and plotting moves by the hostile forces," North Korean state-run news agency KCNA reported.
