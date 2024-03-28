https://sputnikglobe.com/20240328/russian-governor-reveals-how-us-abrams-tank-was-knocked-out-near-avdeyevka-1117599699.html

Russian Governor Reveals How US Abrams Tank Was Knocked Out Near Avdeyevka

The servicemen of the special forces brigade, regularly supported by the Orel region, have shot down an American Abrams tank near Avdeyevka during an offensive, the regional governor Andrei Klychkov said in his telegram channel.

The special forces brigade shot down an American Abrams tank near Avdeyevka during the course of an offensive, Andrei Klychkov, governor of the Oryol region that regularly assists the military, said on his Telegram channel.Klychkov confirmed that the American tank was knocked out near the town of Berdychi during the ongoing offensive by Battlegroup Tsentr. He mentioned that the servicemen shared a video showing the tank's destruction, and he commended them for their success.

