https://sputnikglobe.com/20240328/russian-governor-reveals-how-us-abrams-tank-was-knocked-out-near-avdeyevka-1117599699.html
Russian Governor Reveals How US Abrams Tank Was Knocked Out Near Avdeyevka
Russian Governor Reveals How US Abrams Tank Was Knocked Out Near Avdeyevka
Sputnik International
The servicemen of the special forces brigade, regularly supported by the Orel region, have shot down an American Abrams tank near Avdeyevka during an offensive, the regional governor Andrei Klychkov said in his telegram channel.
2024-03-28T10:27+0000
2024-03-28T10:27+0000
2024-03-28T10:27+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
sergei shoigu
avdeyevka
orel
russia
abrams tanks
m1 abrams tank
m-1 abrams tank
ukraine
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/14/1117447982_0:28:1131:664_1920x0_80_0_0_5be894fc0a67f1b7a7078d74f92698e3.jpg
The special forces brigade shot down an American Abrams tank near Avdeyevka during the course of an offensive, Andrei Klychkov, governor of the Oryol region that regularly assists the military, said on his Telegram channel.Klychkov confirmed that the American tank was knocked out near the town of Berdychi during the ongoing offensive by Battlegroup Tsentr. He mentioned that the servicemen shared a video showing the tank's destruction, and he commended them for their success.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240320/russian-scout-who-destroyed-us-made-abrams-recalls-what-it-was-like-1117441413.html
avdeyevka
orel
russia
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/14/1117447982_103:0:1026:692_1920x0_80_0_0_e6cf3695100b981102dedb7c246e8339.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
orel region, abrams tank, american abrams tank, shot down an american abrams tank
orel region, abrams tank, american abrams tank, shot down an american abrams tank
Russian Governor Reveals How US Abrams Tank Was Knocked Out Near Avdeyevka
Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu announced on March 20 that the Russian military had successfully destroyed four Abrams tanks since the start of 2024.
The special forces brigade shot down an American Abrams tank
near Avdeyevka during the course of an offensive, Andrei Klychkov, governor of the Oryol region that regularly assists the military, said on his Telegram channel.
"Since the first days of the special operation, we have been interacting [with Russian forces], including fighters of the special purpose brigades. We have recently visited the Third Guards Brigade and presented them with an armored vehicle. Today, they once again distinguished themselves at the front, shooting down an American Abrams [tank] near Avdeyevka," the governor wrote.
Klychkov confirmed that the American tank was knocked out near the town of Berdychi during the ongoing offensive by Battlegroup Tsentr. He mentioned that the servicemen shared a video showing the tank's destruction, and he commended them for their success.