https://sputnikglobe.com/20240328/russian-pacific-fleet-warships-arrive-in-red-sea-1117598030.html
Russian Pacific Fleet Warships Arrive in Red Sea
Russian Pacific Fleet Warships Arrive in Red Sea
Sputnik International
A detachment of Pacific Fleet warships has crossed the Bab-el-Mandeb Strait and entered the Red Sea as part of a long-range campaign, the Pacific Fleet reported.
2024-03-28T05:44+0000
2024-03-28T05:44+0000
2024-03-28T05:44+0000
military
red sea
russia
navy
russian pacific fleet
pacific fleet
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/105600/35/1056003502_0:112:3242:1936_1920x0_80_0_0_9c59f8eaef0c3fa226dde711f65f9a86.jpg
A detachment of Pacific Fleet warships has crossed the Bab-el-Mandeb Strait and entered the Red Sea as part of a long march, the Pacific Fleet reported.Earlier in March, the Varyag missile cruiser and Marshal Shaposhnikov frigate held the Sea Security Belt-2024 joint international naval exercise with Iranian and Chinese naval vessels. This week, Pacific Fleet ships conducted anti-piracy and unmanned boat destruction drills in the Gulf of Aden in the Arabian Sea.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231128/new-submarine-joins-russian-pacific-fleet-1115250070.html
red sea
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/105600/35/1056003502_256:0:2987:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_6a379d255a954e1a3ad60e23c9a3dc66.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
russian pacific fleet warships, red sea, long-range campaign, warships
russian pacific fleet warships, red sea, long-range campaign, warships
Russian Pacific Fleet Warships Arrive in Red Sea
Russia's Pacific Fleet is part of the Russian Navy based in Vladivostok, Russian Far East, and consists of various naval ships, submarines, and aircraft that ensure maritime security, conduct joint exercises, and maintain readiness for potential missions.
A detachment of Pacific Fleet warships has crossed the Bab-el-Mandeb Strait and entered the Red Sea as part of a long march, the Pacific Fleet
reported.
"A detachment of Pacific Fleet warships, including the Varyag missile cruiser and Marshal Shaposhnikov frigate, has crossed the Bab-el-Mandeb Strait and entered the Red Sea," authorities stated.
Earlier in March, the Varyag missile cruiser and Marshal Shaposhnikov frigate held the Sea Security Belt-2024 joint international naval exercise with Iranian and Chinese naval vessels. This week, Pacific Fleet ships
conducted anti-piracy and unmanned boat destruction drills in the Gulf of Aden in the Arabian Sea.
28 November 2023, 13:14 GMT