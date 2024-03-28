International
Russian Pacific Fleet Warships Arrive in Red Sea
Russian Pacific Fleet Warships Arrive in Red Sea
A detachment of Pacific Fleet warships has crossed the Bab-el-Mandeb Strait and entered the Red Sea as part of a long-range campaign, the Pacific Fleet reported.
A detachment of Pacific Fleet warships has crossed the Bab-el-Mandeb Strait and entered the Red Sea as part of a long march, the Pacific Fleet reported.Earlier in March, the Varyag missile cruiser and Marshal Shaposhnikov frigate held the Sea Security Belt-2024 joint international naval exercise with Iranian and Chinese naval vessels. This week, Pacific Fleet ships conducted anti-piracy and unmanned boat destruction drills in the Gulf of Aden in the Arabian Sea.
Russian Pacific Fleet Warships Arrive in Red Sea

05:44 GMT 28.03.2024
The Sovershenny corvette during a general rehearsal of a parade of ships and a military sport event devoted to the Navy Day in Vladivostok. File photo
© Sputnik / Vitaliy Ankov
Russia's Pacific Fleet is part of the Russian Navy based in Vladivostok, Russian Far East, and consists of various naval ships, submarines, and aircraft that ensure maritime security, conduct joint exercises, and maintain readiness for potential missions.
A detachment of Pacific Fleet warships has crossed the Bab-el-Mandeb Strait and entered the Red Sea as part of a long march, the Pacific Fleet reported.

"A detachment of Pacific Fleet warships, including the Varyag missile cruiser and Marshal Shaposhnikov frigate, has crossed the Bab-el-Mandeb Strait and entered the Red Sea," authorities stated.

Earlier in March, the Varyag missile cruiser and Marshal Shaposhnikov frigate held the Sea Security Belt-2024 joint international naval exercise with Iranian and Chinese naval vessels. This week, Pacific Fleet ships conducted anti-piracy and unmanned boat destruction drills in the Gulf of Aden in the Arabian Sea.
