Russian Pacific Fleet Warships Arrive in Red Sea

A detachment of Pacific Fleet warships has crossed the Bab-el-Mandeb Strait and entered the Red Sea as part of a long-range campaign, the Pacific Fleet reported.

A detachment of Pacific Fleet warships has crossed the Bab-el-Mandeb Strait and entered the Red Sea as part of a long march, the Pacific Fleet reported.Earlier in March, the Varyag missile cruiser and Marshal Shaposhnikov frigate held the Sea Security Belt-2024 joint international naval exercise with Iranian and Chinese naval vessels. This week, Pacific Fleet ships conducted anti-piracy and unmanned boat destruction drills in the Gulf of Aden in the Arabian Sea.

