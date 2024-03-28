https://sputnikglobe.com/20240328/russian-warplane-crashes-into-sea-near-sevastopol-pilot-ejected---governor-1117615271.html
Russian Warplane Crashes Into Sea Near Sevastopol, Pilot Ejected - Governor
Sputnik International
A Russian military plane crashed into Black Sea near Sevastopol on Thursday, Governor Mikhail Razvozhayev said, adding that the pilot safely ejected before the crash
"A military plane crashed into the sea …No civilian objects were damaged. The pilot ejected … his life is not in danger," the governor wrote on his Telegram channel. Earlier in the day, Sevastopol authorities said that the marine passenger transport traffic was suspended in the city.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A Russian military plane crashed into Black Sea near Sevastopol on Thursday, Governor Mikhail Razvozhayev said, adding that the pilot safely ejected before the crash.
"A military plane crashed into the sea …No civilian objects were damaged. The pilot ejected … his life is not in danger
," the governor wrote
on his Telegram channel.
Earlier in the day, Sevastopol authorities
said that the marine passenger transport traffic was suspended in the city.