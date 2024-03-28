International
Russian Warplane Crashes Into Sea Near Sevastopol, Pilot Ejected - Governor
A Russian military plane crashed into Black Sea near Sevastopol on Thursday, Governor Mikhail Razvozhayev said, adding that the pilot safely ejected before the crash
"A military plane crashed into the sea …No civilian objects were damaged. The pilot ejected … his life is not in danger," the governor wrote on his Telegram channel. Earlier in the day, Sevastopol authorities said that the marine passenger transport traffic was suspended in the city.
plane crash in russia, plane crush in sevastopol
Russian Warplane Crashes Into Sea Near Sevastopol, Pilot Ejected - Governor

15:41 GMT 28.03.2024
A Russian Sukhoi Su-34 fighter jet flies in the course of Russia's military operation in Ukraine, at the unknown location.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A Russian military plane crashed into Black Sea near Sevastopol on Thursday, Governor Mikhail Razvozhayev said, adding that the pilot safely ejected before the crash.
"A military plane crashed into the sea …No civilian objects were damaged. The pilot ejected … his life is not in danger," the governor wrote on his Telegram channel.
Earlier in the day, Sevastopol authorities said that the marine passenger transport traffic was suspended in the city.
