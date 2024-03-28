https://sputnikglobe.com/20240328/russian-warplane-crashes-into-sea-near-sevastopol-pilot-ejected---governor-1117615271.html

Russian Warplane Crashes Into Sea Near Sevastopol, Pilot Ejected - Governor

Russian Warplane Crashes Into Sea Near Sevastopol, Pilot Ejected - Governor

Sputnik International

A Russian military plane crashed into Black Sea near Sevastopol on Thursday, Governor Mikhail Razvozhayev said, adding that the pilot safely ejected before the crash

2024-03-28T15:41+0000

2024-03-28T15:41+0000

2024-03-28T15:41+0000

russia

sevastopol

russia

black sea

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/0f/1113405187_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_8b57cbd3e30c641c15e1a21e2a65b9ac.jpg

"A military plane crashed into the sea …No civilian objects were damaged. The pilot ejected … his life is not in danger," the governor wrote on his Telegram channel. Earlier in the day, Sevastopol authorities said that the marine passenger transport traffic was suspended in the city.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240227/russias-special-operations-forces-invisible-warriors-who-saved-crimea-in-2014-1117013895.html

sevastopol

russia

black sea

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

plane crash in russia, plane crush in sevastopol