US Fails to Share All Data on Terrorist Threat With Russia to Not Reveal Sources - Reports

US intelligence agencies did not provide the Russian side with all the information they had about the threat of a terrorist attack at Crocus City Hall in the Moscow Region, The New York Times reported on Thursday, citing European and US security officials.
The adversarial relations between the US and Russia prevented Washington from sharing more information about the terrorists' plan beyond what was necessary, as the feared that Russian authorities might learn their intelligence sources or methods of work, the newspaper added.Moscow is not aware of the information provided by The New Yolk Times that Washington has failed to share all information about the terrorist attack at Crocus City Hall with the Russian side, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.A shooting occurred on March 22 in the Crocus City Hall concert venue in the city of Krasnogorsk, just outside Moscow, followed by a massive fire. A Sputnik correspondent who witnessed the attack reported that a number of gunmen in camouflage broke into the music hall, shooting people point-blank and throwing incendiary bombs. The Russian Investigative Committee said at least 143 people were killed as a result of the terrorist attack.
10:06 GMT 28.03.2024 (Updated: 10:30 GMT 28.03.2024)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US intelligence agencies did not provide the Russian side with all the information they had about the threat of a terrorist attack at Crocus City Hall in the Moscow Region, The New York Times reported on Thursday, citing European and US security officials.
The adversarial relations between the US and Russia prevented Washington from sharing more information about the terrorists' plan beyond what was necessary, as the feared that Russian authorities might learn their intelligence sources or methods of work, the newspaper added.
Moscow is not aware of the information provided by The New Yolk Times that Washington has failed to share all information about the terrorist attack at Crocus City Hall with the Russian side, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.
"No, we do not know anything. But the information from The New York Times, citing sources, is information that must be treated with great caution in our time," Peskov told reporters.
A shooting occurred on March 22 in the Crocus City Hall concert venue
in the city of Krasnogorsk, just outside Moscow, followed by a massive fire. A Sputnik correspondent who witnessed the attack reported that a number of gunmen in camouflage broke into the music hall, shooting people point-blank and throwing incendiary bombs.
The Russian Investigative Committee said at least 143 people were killed as a result of the terrorist attack.