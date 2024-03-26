https://sputnikglobe.com/20240326/crocus-city-hall-terror-attack-wont-avert-russias-victory-in-ukraine-1117563055.html

Crocus City Hall Terror Attack Won't Avert Russia's Victory in Ukraine

While it's clear that the executors of the Crocus City Hall terror attack were radical Islamists, it’s necessary to find out who the mastermind was and who benefitted from the assault, Russian President Vladimir Putin stressed on Monday.

The Ukrainians clearly had a motive in attacking the Crocus City Hall, believes David Pyne, former US Department of Defense officer and executive vice president of Task Force on National & Homeland Security.According to the ex-DoD officer, the main rationale for the alleged Ukrainian-sponsored terrorist attack could be to provoke Russia to overreact and engage in a major escalation which could provide a pretext for NATO's further interference in the conflict.Prior to the attack, NATO resorted to increasingly bellicose rhetoric with the American and European foreign policy establishment peddling the idea of Russia planning to take on NATO member states if it is "allowed" to win in Ukraine.Soon after the Crocus City Hall terror attack, some Western mainstream media sources rushed to claim that Moscow wants to weaponize the tragedy in order to rally public support for "mass mobilization" and large-scale offensive maneuvers.While Western leaders do not want a direct war with Russia, they are "essentially playing chicken with Russia trying to falsely paint Russia as the new bogeyman of Europe to help unify NATO and keep it under US domination and control," according to Pyne.In addition, the West may be seeking to turn the tables prior to possible peace talks with Russia.NATO Boots on the Ground Possible?French President Emmanuel Macron's remarks not to rule out sending NATO troops to Ukraine could be seen as "strategic signaling", Pyne noted.In an unlikely but still possible scenario NATO troops may intervene "to preserve Zelenksy’s continued control of the 55% of Ukrainian territory north and west of the Dnepr River with Ukrainian forces withdrawing from eastern Ukraine entirely," the military analyst explained."Under such a scenario, participating NATO member states would most likely refrain from conducting any attacks against Russian forces on the left bank of the river unless NATO forces were first attacked. The US would then be forced to allow eastern Ukraine to become a neutral buffer zone separating NATO and Russia while western and central Ukraine remained under NATO influence," he presumed.Perhaps, the Kiev regime and some of its Western backers need a pretext to overcome NATO allies' resistance to step in and send some forces to Ukraine.NATO Expanding EastwardNATO is seemingly raising stakes by expanding its presence both in the Baltic Sea, following Finland and Sweden's admission to the alliance, and in the Black Sea where a big new military base is being constructed near the Romanian port city of Constanta.As per Pyne, NATO has long been seeking to beef up its presence in the seas."US leaders do not view this as an aggressive move against Russia and have no intention of starting a war with Russia. Rather, they are merely trying to expand the US sphere of influence to Russia’s western frontiers while cementing US domination over NATO’s front-line member states, increasing their reliance on the US for their defense and giving them more reasons to follow the US line in matters of defense and foreign policy."At the same time, the alliance may be boosting its negotiating positions for future talks over Ukraine this way.Russian Victory 'Inevitable'The unfolding maneuvers by NATO member states still cannot prevent Russia from prevailing in the Ukraine conflict, according to the military expert.From the very beginning of the conflict Pyne has repeatedly stated in his interviews with Sputnik that Ukraine had no chance of winning.He believes that the Biden administration wants to prolong the conflict until after the November 2024 presidential election after which Team Biden plans to negotiate a peace settlement with Moscow (assuming that Biden wins his re-election bid). Time will tell how the Biden administration's apparent plan will pan out.

