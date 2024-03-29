https://sputnikglobe.com/20240329/lack-of-council-of-europe-reaction-to-terror-at-crocus-brings-impartiality-into-question---moscow-1117626236.html

Lack of Council of Europe Reaction to Terror at Crocus Brings Impartiality Into Question - Moscow

The lack of reaction from the leadership of the Council of Europe to the terrorist attack in Crocus City Hall near Moscow that killed 143 people on March 22 questions the impartiality of its legal and expert mechanism, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told Sputnik.

“The lack of a principled reaction to the barbaric attack on civilians raises reasonable questions about the ability of the leadership of the Council of Europe to contribute to ensuring international stability, countering terrorism, extremism and other challenges of our time, protecting human rights. It calls into question the impartiality... of the CoE's specialized legal and expert mechanism," Zakharova said. Russia noted a lack of reaction from the leadership of the Council of Europe to the March 22 terrorist attack in Crocus City Hall near Moscow that killed 143 people, Maria Zakharova said.Russia officially withdrew from the Council of Europe on March 15, 2022. Moscow said it would implement the decisions of the European Court of Human Rights if they do not contradict the Russian Constitution.A shooting occurred on March 22 in the Crocus City Hall concert venue in the city of Krasnogorsk, just outside Moscow, followed by a massive fire. A Sputnik correspondent who witnessed the attack reported that a number of gunmen in camouflage broke into the music hall, shooting people point-blank and throwing incendiary bombs. The Russian Investigative Committee said that at least 143 people were killed and 360 were injured as a result of the attack. The four main suspects in the case — all citizens of Tajikistan — were detained and charged with terrorism.

