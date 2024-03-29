https://sputnikglobe.com/20240329/russian-joker-drones-force-company-of-ukrainian-troops-to-surrender-1117626385.html
Russian 'Joker' Drones Force Company of Ukrainian Troops to Surrender
Russian 'Joker' Drones Force Company of Ukrainian Troops to Surrender
Sputnik International
Russian FPV drones Joker forced a company of the Ukrainian fighters to surrender, Dmitry Kuzyakin, general director of the enterprise-developer "Center for Integrated Unmanned Solutions," told Sputnik.
2024-03-29T05:36+0000
2024-03-29T05:36+0000
2024-03-29T05:36+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
russia
ukraine
ukrainian armed forces
humvee
drones
drone strike
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/0c/1116736518_0:0:2557:1438_1920x0_80_0_0_ae165935787408f6c475de6f6be6eda0.jpg
Russian "Joker" FPV drones have forced a company of the Ukrainian fighters to surrender, Dmitry Kuzyakin, general director of the Center for Integrated Unmanned Solutions developer, told Sputnik.Kuzyakin explained that currently, the Ukrainian military is in a classic line of defense, expecting "conventional warfare."The bureau provides a full cycle of FPV system combat applications: it produces drones, trains operators how to fly them, and how to use them effectively.Over the years, the company has created a line of Joker FPV combat drones. The latest model, the Joker-10, carries a payload of up to five kilograms and reaches a speed of 100 kilometers per hour (up to 200 kilometers per hour without payload).
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240317/what-more-russian-drones-on-battlefield-will-mean-to-ukrainian-soldiers-1117384796.html
russia
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/0c/1116736518_366:0:2557:1643_1920x0_80_0_0_0f50ef3f3fcc80eef06f18777b648f0a.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
russian joker drones, ukrainian armed forces to surrender, russian fpv drones
russian joker drones, ukrainian armed forces to surrender, russian fpv drones
Russian 'Joker' Drones Force Company of Ukrainian Troops to Surrender
The Russian Armed Forces deploy drones in a variety of roles, including surveillance, reconnaissance, and targeted attack. These unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) provide strategic advantages by conducting real-time intelligence and reducing the risk of human casualties.
Russian "Joker" FPV drones
have forced a company of the Ukrainian fighters to surrender, Dmitry Kuzyakin, general director of the Center for Integrated Unmanned Solutions developer, told Sputnik
.
"Probably no one will be able to repeat this 'record.' It was not a Bradley, Humvee, or even Leopard 2, but 60 soldiers of the Ukrainian Armed Forces who had to surrender after seeing with their own eyes what mass use of FPV drones means... That is, one small drone 'captured' an entire company of Ukrainian forces," he said when asked about the most important target the Jokers hit on the battlefield.
Kuzyakin explained that currently, the Ukrainian military is in a classic line of defense, expecting "conventional warfare."
"Our fighters, whom we trained and equipped, instead of starting to 'play by the rules,' didn't engage into battle, but let FPV operators come into play, which immediately 'unraveled' the second line of Ukrainian defense. Ukrainian soldiers on the front line realized that resistance was simply pointless. Their mass surrender is the main trophy in the work of our Center [for Integrated Unmanned Solutions]," the developer said.
The bureau provides a full cycle of FPV system combat applications: it produces drones, trains operators how to fly them, and how to use them effectively.
Over the years, the company has created a line of Joker FPV combat drones. The latest model, the Joker-10, carries a payload of up to five kilograms and reaches a speed of 100 kilometers per hour (up to 200 kilometers per hour without payload).