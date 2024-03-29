https://sputnikglobe.com/20240329/russian-joker-drones-force-company-of-ukrainian-troops-to-surrender-1117626385.html

Russian 'Joker' Drones Force Company of Ukrainian Troops to Surrender

Russian FPV drones Joker forced a company of the Ukrainian fighters to surrender, Dmitry Kuzyakin, general director of the enterprise-developer "Center for Integrated Unmanned Solutions," told Sputnik.

Russian "Joker" FPV drones have forced a company of the Ukrainian fighters to surrender, Dmitry Kuzyakin, general director of the Center for Integrated Unmanned Solutions developer, told Sputnik.Kuzyakin explained that currently, the Ukrainian military is in a classic line of defense, expecting "conventional warfare."The bureau provides a full cycle of FPV system combat applications: it produces drones, trains operators how to fly them, and how to use them effectively.Over the years, the company has created a line of Joker FPV combat drones. The latest model, the Joker-10, carries a payload of up to five kilograms and reaches a speed of 100 kilometers per hour (up to 200 kilometers per hour without payload).

