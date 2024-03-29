https://sputnikglobe.com/20240329/thumbelina-with-a-camera-female-war-correspondent-resists-nato-pressure-in-donbass-1117603300.html

Thumbelina With a Camera: Female War Correspondent Resists NATO Pressure in Donbass

A courageous and joyful Thumbelina serves as a war correspondent with the Pyatnashka International Brigade. The Donbass native believes that her land will soon be completely liberated by Russian forces.

Elena Sokolova, a war correspondent with the Pyatnashka International Brigade, joined the unit in 2015 at the age of 18, after finishing her first year as a journalism student. One might wonder how this Thumbelina – the small, delicate girl appears to be no taller than 5 feet and 3 inches – could withstand wartime pressure.After that, Elena started to make frontline reports, film the events, and improve her professional skills.For nine long years, she has remained in the ranks of the Pyatnashka Brigade. Together with her comrades-in-arms, she has endured hardships, hid in trenches during enemy strikes, and risked her life.There is another reason why women shouldn't participate in hostilities, according to Elena: men are particularly vulnerable to female soldiers' suffering on the battlefield:She thinks it's equally hard for men and women to fight at the front line. It's hard for everyone, regardless of gender, age, and health status, according to her: "A man walks through the exact same mud in a trench as a woman. Therefore, we endure all difficulties equally," she said.What helps endure hardships is a sense of humor, Elena remarked. A good joke is worth its weight in gold at the front.The conflict has unmasked a lot of inconvenient truths about the West and its support for the neo-Nazi regime in Kiev, according to Elena. Those in the West who still believe Russia is waging a "war of aggression" against Ukraine should learn history and visit the houses and trenches left by the enemy, she insisted.Having liberated Avdeyevka, units of the brigade conducted a mop-up operation and found swastikas and all sorts of fascist symbols that were written on the walls by Ukrainian troops in numerous houses, according to Elena. "We also see inscriptions in the dugouts in Polish, Georgian, and English," she added, referring to foreign mercenaries fighting on the side of Ukraine.Make no mistake, this is not a conflict between Russia and Ukraine, it is a confrontation in which Russia is solely withstanding the pressure from the entire North Atlantic Alliance, which is fueling the criminal Kiev regime, sending mercenaries and weapons, and still sustaining defeat, Sokolova emphasized."Maybe you should think twice before poking the Russian Bear again? The bear can wake up. It takes a long time for Russians to harness, but we ride fast," the girl said, referring to a Russian proverb. "We've already harnessed it, and now, after Avdeyevka, the guys are very inspired to go farther. And I think our lands will soon be liberated, because this fortified area, which the Ukrainians reinforced with concrete for nine years, has finally fallen. And they have no more such serious fortifications. Their morale is at zero. So everything will be fine for Russia."Elena thought a lot about what she would do when the fighting is over. She doesn't rule out continuing to work as a journalist or becoming a TV host.

