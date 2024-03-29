https://sputnikglobe.com/20240329/wash-your-mouth-russian-foreign-ministry-rebukes-kirby-for-odd-comment-on-terrorist-attack-1117630778.html
'Wash Your Mouth': Russian Foreign Ministry Rebukes Kirby for Odd Comment on Terrorist Attack
After the White House's insulting statement on the terrorist attack at the Crocus City Hall, it became clear why the expression "wash your mouth out with soap" is common in the United States, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova wrote on her Telegram channel.
On March 22, a shooting occurred at a Crocus City Hall concert venue in the city of Krasnogorsk, just outside Moscow, followed by a massive fire. A Sputnik correspondent who witnessed the attack said that a number of gunmen dressed in camouflage broke into the music hall, shooting people at close range and throwing incendiary bombs. Russia's Investigative Committee said that at least 143 people were killed and 360 injured, making the attack the deadliest in Russia in nearly 20 years. The four main suspects in the case, all citizens of Tajikistan, have been arrested and charged with terrorism.However, even before the suspects were found, Washington rushed to claim that the attack had nothing to do with Ukraine and blamed jihadists for it. However, the US failed to provide any evidence for its claim and ignored questions from the Russian side on their knowledge about the details of the incident.
A scandal erupted after White House National Security Communications Advisor John Kirby puzzled the audience when he tried to criticize the Russian authorities by saying that "manure salesmen carry their samples in their mouths," in regards to the deadly terror attack in Moscow.
After the White House's insulting statement on the terrorist attack at Crocus City Hall, it has become clear why the expression "wash your mouth out with soap" is common in the United States, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova wrote on her Telegram channel.
"There are no such proverbs in Russian, because the 'manure is carried in the mouth' not in our country, but across the ocean. But we do have the saying: 'If you have something that hurts, you talk about it.' By the way, it is now clear why the expression 'to wash one's mouth with soap' is common in the United States," the diplomat noted.
On March 22, a shooting occurred at a Crocus City Hall concert venue
in the city of Krasnogorsk, just outside Moscow, followed by a massive fire. A Sputnik
correspondent who witnessed the attack said that a number of gunmen dressed in camouflage broke into the music hall, shooting people at close range and throwing incendiary bombs.
Russia's Investigative Committee said that at least 143 people were killed and 360 injured, making the attack the deadliest in Russia in nearly 20 years. The four main suspects in the case, all citizens of Tajikistan, have been arrested and charged with terrorism.
However, even before the suspects were found, Washington rushed to claim that the attack had nothing to do with Ukraine and blamed jihadists for it. However, the US failed to provide any evidence for its claim and ignored questions from the Russian side on their knowledge about the details of the incident.