https://sputnikglobe.com/20240330/suspected-mossad-agent-arrested-in-malaysia-1117665197.html

Suspected Mossad Agent Arrested In Malaysia

Suspected Mossad Agent Arrested In Malaysia

Sputnik International

An Israeli citizen was arrested in Malaysia and authorities are investigating a possible link to the Israeli intelligence agency the Mossad.

2024-03-30T22:49+0000

2024-03-30T22:49+0000

2024-03-30T22:49+0000

world

malaysia

israel

palestine

mossad

israeli spy

spy

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/06/12/1083182550_0:38:1200:713_1920x0_80_0_0_64bac45cbbd0d6c04a21986d1a0a66b0.jpg

Police in Malaysia arrested an Israeli man suspected to be a member of the Mossad, the Israeli intelligence agency, on Friday.The man, identified by as 36-year-old Shalom Avitan, according to some media reports, was reportedly arrested in Kuala Lumpur at a local hotel. Authorities say he had six handguns, three of which were loaded, and more than 200 rounds of ammunition. Avitan reportedly gave the authorities a fake French passport but surrendered his Israeli passport during questioning.The suspect reportedly said that he was there to hunt another Israeli citizen, and the Israeli media has reported that Avitan was a member of the Musli crime family who was attempting to assassinate another crime family’s leader.On Saturday, three Malaysian nationals, including a married couple, were arrested under suspicion of helping the Israeli suspect. The couple is accused of providing the alleged agent with weapons, while the third Malaysian is under investigation for acting as the suspect’s driver.A pistol was found in the vehicle of the couple, authorities say they suspect they brought weapons from a neighboring country. They noted that the suspect came in from the United Arab Emirates where border security is tight. Cryptocurrency was involved in the purchase of the weapons, the Malaysian authorities said.In response to the Israeli suspect’s arrest, security measures have been stepped up for Malaysia’s king, Sultan Ibrahim ibni Almarhum Sultan Iskandar, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim as well as other top officials.The Mossad has long been suspected of operating in Malaysia. In 2018, a Gaza-born electrical engineer was gunned down by two motorcyclists suspected of being linked to the Mossad. In 2022, a man was kidnapped in Malaysia, allegedly as part of a Mossad plot.While legal gun ownership is possible in Malaysia, it is limited to citizens and requires every weapon to be licensed. The country also has some of the strictest punishments in the world for firearm violations. The suspect is being investigated under the Passport Act of 1966 and the Firearms Act for unlicensed possession of weapons. If charged and found guilty, he could be sentenced to death.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240103/malaysia-welcomes-south-africas-decision-to-file-lawsuit-against-israel-at-icj---ministry-1115955787.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231123/netanyahu-says-instructed-israels-mossad-to-act-against-hamas-leaders-wherever-they-are-1115153858.html

malaysia

israel

palestine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Ian DeMartino

Ian DeMartino

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ian DeMartino

the mossad in malaysia, israeli arrested in malaysia, mossad agents overseas, israeli spy in malaysia