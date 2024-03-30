https://sputnikglobe.com/20240330/ukraine-was-testing-ground-for-western-big-pharma---documents-1117653804.html

Ukraine Was Testing Ground for Western Big Pharma - Documents

Ukraine Was Testing Ground for Western Big Pharma - Documents

Sputnik International

Ukraine was one of the main testing grounds where a drug that could cause various forms of cancer was tested with the support of local officials in the interests of Western pharmaceutical companies and used on patients of the psychiatric department of Mariupol Hospital No. 7, according to documents obtained by Sputnik.

2024-03-30T09:00+0000

2024-03-30T09:00+0000

2024-03-30T09:00+0000

world

ukraine

united kingdom (uk)

belgium

astrazeneca

abbott laboratories

pfizer

cancer

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/104073/27/1040732713_0:12:2592:1470_1920x0_80_0_0_35317b0a97c9ac221ebd408fd781000d.jpg

Ukraine was one of the main testing grounds for trials of a drug that could potentially cause various forms of cancer and that was used on patients in the psychiatric ward of Mariupol Hospital No. 7 with the support of local officials in the interests of Western pharmaceutical companies, according to documents seen by Sputnik.In particular, the trial involved the experimental drug SB4 for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis. The drug inhibits the action of molecules of the so-called tumor necrosis factor alpha (TNF-α), which plays an important role in the immune system, and its use creates the possibility of developing various forms of cancer, including in the lymphatic and hematopoietic systems, as well as skin. The manufacturers of SB4 were Biogen Idec Denmark Manufacturing ApS (Denmark), Catalent Pharma Solutions (Belgium), and Fisher Clinical Services UK Limited (UK). The study was sponsored by South Korea's Samsung Bioepis, the documents read.An application from Quintiles Ukraine for approval by the state expert center of the Ukrainian Ministry of Health and the Ethics Commission at the medical and preventive institution for conducting clinical trials of SB4 was found among the documents. Quintiles Ukraine was established as a division of the US outsourcing pharmaceutical company Quintiles Transnational.According to the application, signed in February 2013, at that time it was planned to test the drug in Ukraine on 152 patients (later this number increased to 180), and in total on almost 500 patients around the world. According to the periodic report of the SB4-G31-RA project on SB4 trials, by November 2013, 777 patients had been selected for testing, including 285 in Poland, 143 in Ukraine, 108 in the Czech Republic, 77 in Bulgaria, 60 in Lithuania, 37 in the Republic of Korea, 34 in Mexico, 17 in Hungary, 14 in Colombia, and two in the United Kingdom. The documents found in Mariupol Hospital No. 7 were collected between 2008 and 2016. The results of the initial inspection show that drugs with numbers and without names were tested on people, with the tests also conducted on toddlers. Companies such as Pfizer (US), AstraZeneca (UK, Sweden), Celltrion (South Korea), Novatris International AG (Switzerland, US), IQVIA (formerly Quintiles and IMS Health Inc., US, UK), Sanofi (France), Galapagos NV (Belgium), Janssen Pharmaceuticals (now Johnson & Johnson Innovative Medicine, Belgium), Abbott Laboratories (US), Covance (now Labcorp Drug Development, US), and Merck KGaA (Germany) are mentioned in the documents.In addition, boxes with envelopes from logistics companies and containers for biomaterial with addresses of recipients in laboratories in Switzerland, the United Kingdom, and United States were found on site. Documents with acknowledgements to Ukrainian doctors from Catalent Pharma Solutions and Fisher Clinical Services UK Limited were also found.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240214/big-pharma-docs-western-elite-used-ukraine-as-guinea-pig-for-human-testing-after-2014-coup-1116770610.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230506/west-could-use-ukrainian-labs-to-cover-up-bioweapons-development---investigative-committee-1110139161.html

ukraine

united kingdom (uk)

belgium

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

various forms of cancer, ukraine, western pharmaceutical companies, psychiatric department of mariupol hospital