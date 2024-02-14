https://sputnikglobe.com/20240214/big-pharma-docs-western-elite-used-ukraine-as-guinea-pig-for-human-testing-after-2014-coup-1116770610.html

Big Pharma Docs: Western Elite Used Ukraine as ‘Guinea Pig for Human Testing' After 2014 Coup

Big Pharma Docs: Western Elite Used Ukraine as ‘Guinea Pig for Human Testing' After 2014 Coup

When conducting human tests, Big Pharma did not think twice before using hospitals in developing countries, which don’t have "rigorous controls" for such actions, William Jones, a former White House correspondent, told Sputnik.

Sputnik has obtained a trove of documents indicating that rheumatological drugs had been allegedly tested for several years on psychiatric patients of a hospital in the city of Mariupol at the request of major Western pharmaceutical corporations and with the assistance of Ukrainian officials.Patients of the Mariupol hospital's psychiatric ward were most likely used as vulnerable "guinea pigs" in experiments that would not have been permitted in the countries where these pharmaceutical firms are located, William Jones, a former White House correspondent for Executive Intelligence Review and a non-resident fellow of the Chongyang Institute for Financial Studies, Renmin University of China, told Sputnik."It has generally been a practice to use some of the developing countries which don’t have such rigorous controls for these types of experiments," Jones noted, hinting at Ukraine.He also touched upon the issue of “the extensive network of biological labs that have been set up in Ukraine over the twenty years, largely with the help, and no doubt at the behest, of the United States,” something that Jones recalled had repeatedly been pointed out by Lieutenant General Igor Kirillov, the head of the biological and chemical warfare department of the Russian Defense Ministry."Given the present situation in Ukraine with the growing understanding that Ukraine – or NATO - cannot ‘win’ this conflict using conventional weapons, as well as the determination of NATO not to accept a peaceful resolution unless Russia is soundly defeated, it could well lead to the utilization of some form of biological warfare on the part of NATO to ‘even the playing field’," Jones warned.In the spring of 2022, Russia's Radiological, Chemical, and Biological Defense Troops brought to light the alarming scope of US military-biological activities taking place at numerous locations in Ukraine. These investigations revealed the collaboration between Washington and Kiev in researching and handling various highly dangerous pathogens. Subsequently, several of these findings have been independently corroborated.

