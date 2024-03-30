https://sputnikglobe.com/20240330/us-political-support-for-terrorist-ukraine-regime-evaporating--journalist-1117649672.html

US Political Support for ‘Terrorist’ Ukraine Regime Evaporating – Journalist

The uncovering of additional evidence tying last week’s terrorist attack in a Moscow suburb to Kiev will further weaken the country’s international support, says one analyst.

Russian media has revealed new links between the Ukraine regime and last week’s horrific terrorist attack at a concert venue outside Moscow.As the increasingly desperate Kiev regime launches attacks on Russian civilians in Belgorod and other regions, speculation has intensified that elements within Ukraine’s military and intelligence service may have played a role in last Friday’s incident. Independent journalist Dan Lazare joined Sputnik’s The Critical Hour program Friday to weigh in on the claim.“I look forward to the Russian government laying this evidence out – I hope they do,” said Lazare. “To me, the fact that four of the accused were apprehended while making a dash for the Ukrainian border and were caught just a short distance away – I mean, to me that speaks volumes. It's not absolute proof, but it certainly strongly suspects that there were collaborators on the Ukrainian side, and that Ukrainian bodies were helping them with this crime.”The incident prompted little attention in the West, where Dugin is a highly vilified figure. But a terrorist attack killing almost 150 people is significantly harder to ignore.“Russia will feel justified in responding… and the US will not be in a position to say no to Russia and will have a very hard time continuing its political support of Kiev,” he claimed.Americans’ support for arming Ukraine has already declined heavily over the last few years as a majority now say the US has sent too much money to the Zelensky regime. The full revelation of the extremist nature of the government – in which Nazi sympathizers hold important positions of power in police and military institutions – will likely further provoke opposition to continued Western support.“I'm not very surprised,” responded Lazare. “There really has been a tangled relationship between al-Qaeda and its various offshoots in US intelligence. I'm speaking very carefully here – I'm not trying to engage in any kind of a conspiracy theory – but that clearly is the case.”“Also a later study found out that most of the equipment, ammunition and weaponry that ISIS was using in Syria had come from the US,” he added. “This doesn't mean that it was intentionally supplied by the US, but it merely means that US supplies somehow wound up in ISIS hands… So there's a tangled relationship, and US assurances that it was not involved and that Ukraine was not involved simply are not fully convincing given the nature of that relationship.”The United States has historically utilized Islamic extremists to help achieve its geopolitical objectives, perhaps most famously when the country backed Mujahideen rebels against the Soviet Union in Afghanistan. Elements of the Mujahideen went on to form Al Qaeda, which tragically struck within the United States on September 11, 2001.More recently the US has backed Islamic extremists in Syria in its effort to overthrow President Bashar al-Assad. The country’s destabilization has allowed ISIS to find safe haven, another extremist group that emerged in the aftermath of the United States’ disastrous 2003 invasion of Iraq.“And they've been very hostile to governments in African countries that the United States has issues with,” added Leon.* ISIS (also known as Daesh/ISIL/IS/ISIS-K/Islamic State) is a terrorist group banned in Russia and many other countries.

