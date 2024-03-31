https://sputnikglobe.com/20240331/russian-aerospace-forces-hit-ukrainian-energy-facilities-gas-infrastructure--ministry-1117670918.html

Russian Aerospace Forces Hit Ukrainian Energy Facilities, Gas Infrastructure

The Russian aerospace forces carried out missile and drone strikes on Ukrainian power and gas facilities, which put Ukrainian defense industry enterprises out of operation, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.

"The Russian aerospace forces carried out a group strike with long-range air-based precision weapons and unmanned aerial vehicles against Ukrainian energy infrastructure and gas production facilities. As a result of the strike, the operation of enterprises of the defense industry on the production and repair of weapons, military equipment and ammunition was disrupted," the ministry said.All of the targets were hit, the ministry added.Ukrainian Losses Around Avdeyevka and KupyanskThe Ukrainian army lost about 320 soldiers in Avdeyevka and Kupyansk directions over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday."The enemy lost up to 300 servicepeople, two armored combat vehicles, two light vehicles, as well as a reconnaissance and electronic warfare station," the ministry said, commenting on the situation in the Avdeyevka direction.Russian troops repelled nine counterattacks by Ukrainian forces in the Donetsk People's Republic, the ministry said.In the Kupyansk direction, Russia repulsed five counterattacks in the past day, with Ukraine losing up to 25 military personnel, the ministry added.Ukrainian Losses in Donetsk VicinityUkraine lost two ammunition depots, more than 300 servicepeople and two armored vehicles in the Donetsk direction over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.In this direction alone, Ukraine lost more than 300 troops, two armored combat vehicles, eight cars, two D-20 howitzers, one D-30 howitzer and one D-44 howitzer, as well as one Bukovel-AD anti-drone electronic warfare system and two artillery ammunition depots, the ministry added.Meanwhile, in the South Donetsk direction, the Russian army repelled an attack by Ukraine, eliminating up to 85 military personnel, two tanks and five vehicles, as well as US-made M777 and M198 howitzers and an ammunition depot, the ministry said.Ukrainian Losses Around KhersonThe Ukrainian armed forces lost up to 50 military personnel and a US-made M777 artillery system, among other military hardware, in the Kherson direction over the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday."Ukrainian losses [in the Kherson direction] amounted to up to 50 servicepeople, three vehicles, a US-made M777 howitzer, an Akatsiya self-propelled artillery gun and a D-20 gun," the ministry said in a daily update.Russian Armed Forces Successfully Repelled Ukrainian Drone AttackRussian air defense systems destroyed 178 Ukrainian drones and 23 missiles of the HIMARS and Uragan multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS) over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday."Air defense systems shot down 178 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles and 23 rockets from the HIMARS and Uragan MLRS during the day," the ministry said.

